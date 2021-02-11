WAVERLY – When the first basketball practice tipped off in November, Cole Marsh took reps with the Waverly-Shell Rock freshman team. Not long after, he worked his way into the junior varsity lineup.
That, too, didn’t last long. By Christmas, W-SR head coach Nate Steege and his staff decided to bump the 6-foot-2 freshman guard up to the varsity squad, where they could get a good evaluation of their newest player through a week and a half of practices and a scrimmage over the holiday break.
There was a plan for easing Marsh into the program.
“We wanted to put him in a situation where he was going to be successful for us,” Steege said. “We didn’t want to put him in a situation where, you know sometimes has happened, where kids get moved up too early and they lose their confidence if they’re not successful, and we didn’t want to put him in that spot.”
Marsh has to wait until his number was called, however. He spent around two weeks on the bench, he said, but never got any playing time. Instead, he used his time wisely, taking mental notes during each varsity game he dressed for. He then transferred those mental points to the practice court.
“The energy was really good,” Marsh said. “I just loved being out there. Obviously, it didn’t bother me that I wasn’t playing at all. It was really fun being on the bench and being able to cheer, but it was a great way to start the season – just a very good learning experience for me.”
The Go-Hawks struggled when the calendar turned to 2021. A loss to Clear Lake on Jan. 4 snapped a six-game winning streak to begin the season. That defeat snowballed into a losing streak. By the time the Go-Hawks reached their Jan. 22 game at Northeast Iowa Conference rival Waukon, they had lost four straight. Scoring became more difficult than ever.
Looking for a spark, Steege made a lineup change. The coach told Marsh that he was going to start against Waukon during a morning lift that week.
“I was kind of surprised,” Marsh remembered. “It was kind of out of the blue. I contained it, but I was pretty excited and nervous at the same time.”
After watching Marsh work his way up the ranks of the program and getting a feel for his strengths (scoring) and weaknesses (inexperience), Steege hoped Marsh could help a struggling offense snap out of the funk it was in.
“We were struggling a little bit offensively with our scoring,” Steege said. “Teams were starting to do things to us defensively that were making it more difficult for us to score just because of the amount of shooters we put out there. “The one thing that he can really do is put the ball in the basket.
“We had a lot of conversations prior to making some of these decisions, making sure that he understood how everything was going to go, making sure that he understood the situation he was in and its uniqueness and how to handle it as a young kid. And just tried to coach him through some of those things, being humble, having a role, doing the things that this team needed to do to win might be different than his other teams needed in the past needed him to do, and just making sure that he had a good understanding for all those things. And he was OK with it and willing to do those things for us.”
Marsh did just that against Waukon.
In his first career start, Marsh scored a game-high 20 points and drained six 3-point field goals in the Go-Hawks’ 76-68 loss. Despite the outcome, it was a game Marsh will cherish for the rest of his life.
“(It) was pretty exciting for me,” he said. “I probably won’t forget that one.”
Ever since that first start, Marsh has only gotten better. Heading into Tuesday night’s game at Oelwein, Marsh has started five games, played in nine and was converting 37.2% (16 of 43) of his shots from beyond the arc.
“Sometimes I can be a pretty streaky shooter, but I think I’m pretty consistent,” Marsh said. “I shoot pretty well in practice, and it just translates to the games usually.”
So far, Marsh has provided a much-needed boost to the Go-Hawks’ lineup. He’s gelled well with his upper-classmen teammates and continues to develop good chemistry with those around him. As long as he keeps shooting at his current rate, good things will continue to happen.
“His strength is shooting, and that’s why he’s here,” Steege said. “We’ve told him, we’ve given him the green light. When he’s open, he needs to let it fly. And he’s done that so far. We wouldn’t put him in this spot if we didn’t think he could put the ball in the basket.
“He’s got a lot of God-given abilities. For a kid his age, he’s got good size, he’s athletic. He has a lot of confidence in his game, and a lot of times kids that are freshmen will have some of those qualities, but not all of them. I feel like he’s got a lot of the intangible things that have the makeup of him being a pretty special player for us for the next four years.”