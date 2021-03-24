The Waverly-Shell Rock School Board will hold a public hearing during its April 12 meeting as it certifies the Fiscal Year 2022 budget as well as an amendment to the current budget.
Included in the revenue and spending plan is a slight decrease in the tax levy rate, although revenue collections are expected to increase marginally as well. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the district’s central office next to W-SR High School.
According to a PowerPoint presentation of some of the highlights of the budget, the proposed tax levy starting July 1 would be at just more than $12.55 per $1,000 of taxable property valuation, which is an 11-cent decrease from the current rate of just more than $12.66 per $1,000.
That rate includes a 22-cent-per-$1,000 Instructional Support Levy, which is down 2 cents, 48 cents for the At-Risk Drop Out Prevention tax, 33 cents for the Physical Plant and Equipment Levy and $2.70 for debt service.
In addition, the state Legislature had approved an allowable growth, or State Supplemental Amount, of 2.4% plus $10 over this year. Next year’s state cost per pupil will be $7,227, which would be applied to the more than 2,100 certified enrollment for W-SR.
As far as the debt service levy, the final payment on a 2010 general obligation bond that was used to fund the middle school and a 2016 revenue bond are expected to be paid off within the next two years. The general obligation bond approved by voters on March 2 will not be effective until FY 2024, which is an extension of the current levy through FY 2023, according to Superintendent Ed Klamfoth.
The district has been seeing a mostly steady increase in property valuations over the years. The PowerPoint report showed that the total taxable valuation for FY 2022 is more than $762 million, up by $30.5 million over the current fiscal year. For the ISL, PPEL and debt service levies, the valuation used is $854.6 million, a nearly $42 million increase in property values.
Using a calculation based on a $100,000 home, the property owner would pay $647 in school taxes in the next fiscal year, an increase of $11.
Klamfoth said tax collections have gone back and forth based on valuations.
“Expenses are going up,” Klamfoth said. “If the tax rate stays the same, but the valuation goes up, which historically they do… there will be more revenue.
“It’s one way we can continue, with increased costs every year… without increasing the rate is we rely on the valuations going up.”