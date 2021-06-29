The Waverly-Shell Rock Community Schools Foundation welcomes all to its inaugural Summer Garden Tour from 1-4 p.m. Sunday July 11.
Two gardens in Shell Rock and four gardens in Waverly will be on the tour this year. In Shell Rock, enjoy the beautiful gardens of Mike and Marilyn Block (522 N. Williams St.) and LeRoy and Carla Rops (314 S. Lake St.). Bob and Kris Brunkhorst (413 10th St. NE), Bill Hemmes (106 Stillwater Road), the Waverly Public Library (1500 West Bremer Ave.) and the Augusta Circle Neighborhood Garden (140 Augusta Circle) will be on display in Waverly.
The Foundation Board of Directors gives special thanks to the garden hosts and business partners: Greenspaces Lawn and Landscape, Tiedt Nursery, Eckers Flowers and Wells Hollow for making this event possible.
Tickets are on sale now at First Bank, Fidelity Bank, Security State Bank and Meyer Pharmacy. Individual tickets are $10 and family pass tickets are $25. Tickets also can be purchased at any of the garden locations the day of the tour. The rain date for this event is from 1-4 p.m. July 18.
Proceeds from this event will help to fund Smart Money teacher grants which provide funding for educational projects that benefit K-12 students. Since the spring of 2019, over $14,000 has been awarded to classrooms in Shell Rock and Waverly. We hope everyone will be able to enjoy a beautiful day outdoors admiring all the work our hosts have done preparing their gardens for this event.