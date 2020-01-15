Good news claimed first place on the W-SR School Board agenda for the first meeting of the new decade and year.
It good news came in the form of lower-than-expected refinancing rates for the district’s $5 million debt. The bond sale and refinancing with JPMorgan Chase will result in additional savings of about $500,000.
Eight bids were received and the lowest, of 1.65%, was approved, significantly reducing debt. Previous rates neared the 4% mark. Additionally, the financing term will be reduced by three years.
“This is a huge savings to property taxpayers in district,” concluded Superintendent Ed Klamfoth of the offer presented by John Murphey of Speer Financial.
Reached after the meeting, Klamfoth added, “The savings realized with refinancing is on top of what has already been saved by paying off the final three years (2027, 2028, and 2029) of the bond. Between the two actions, the total savings to the taxpayers will be well over $1 million.”
Middle School Principal Jeremy Langner, sixth-grade instructor Lindsay Schaapveld, and fifth-grade instructor Jess Hamilton presented information about the grades 5-8 Leader In Me program.
Used by students and staff in many Cedar Valley schools and based on Covey’s Seven Habits of Highly Effective People, the program taps into community and district resources to help students set and monitor personal and academic goals.
Working in teams with adults, students organize monthly assemblies. Junior high students approach members of the community, asking them to participate in a February job fair. Students serve as ambassadors, welcoming building guests and leading parent-teacher conferences. Each student keeps a binder with notes and reflections on goal progress.
“At conferences, if they’re doing well, it’s good for them [students] to own that. That public speaking piece is really important—a win for everybody,” according to Hamilton. Students present at the meeting told Board members that preparing for conferences is an important program element.
Responding to a comment about setting personal as well as academic goals, Hamilton said, “If you’re not acknowledging what the kid needs, they’re not going to perform well academically.”
The board approved submission of a $365,706 request to the School Budget Review committee for At-Risk/Drop Out prevention for the 2021 budget.
Administrative, staff, and board reports round out the last part of each meeting. Klamfoth reported that Mason City School District will likely petition to join the Northeast Iowa Conference (NEIC). W-SR and six other schools are part of this conference that includes Charles City, Decorah, Oelwein, Waukon, Crestwood, and New Hampton.
In terms of enrollment, W-SR is the largest NEIC member. Started in 1920, the NEIC conference sponsors and coordinates co-curricular activities. Conference membership has remained unchanged since 1970. A ‘yes’ vote from five of the seven boards would be required.
“Mason City would be a nice addition. Our coaches are supportive of it,” Klamfoth said, adding that Oelwein is exploring other options.
“We want to play competitively with other schools. It raises your performance in the long run,” added Board Vice President Epley.
Further discussions will be held on the subject, as particulars are worked out.
The next regular meeting of the Waverly-Shell Rock School Board is 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10 in the Business Office.