W-SR girls soccer team

Waverly-Shell Rock advanced to the Class 2A state tournament with a 10-0 win over Western Dubuque during the Region 6 final on Friday, June 4, 2021, at Rada Field. 

 Tyler Poslosky/Waverly Newspapers

Cross off another one. 

A preseason index of attainable goals became shorter as the sun set on the warmest day of the year Friday. 

Waverly-Shell Rock, the No. 1-ranked team in Class 2A, shut out Western Dubuque, 10-0, in the Region 6 final at Rada Field to advanced to the state tournament, which kicks off Tuesday at James W. Cownie Soccer Park in Des Moines. 

Senior Kenzie Roling paced the Go-Hawks (16-2) with six goals, while junior Macy Smith and sophomore Anna Stromberg each scored a pair. Roling's sixth goal in the 61st minute invoked the mercy rule. 

It was the Go-Hawks' sixth straight shutout and the 12th of the season. 

Likely the No. 1 overall seed, W-SR heads to Des Moines riding a 15-match winning streak. 

