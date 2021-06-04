Cross off another one.
A preseason index of attainable goals became shorter as the sun set on the warmest day of the year Friday.
Waverly-Shell Rock, the No. 1-ranked team in Class 2A, shut out Western Dubuque, 10-0, in the Region 6 final at Rada Field to advanced to the state tournament, which kicks off Tuesday at James W. Cownie Soccer Park in Des Moines.
Senior Kenzie Roling paced the Go-Hawks (16-2) with six goals, while junior Macy Smith and sophomore Anna Stromberg each scored a pair. Roling's sixth goal in the 61st minute invoked the mercy rule.
It was the Go-Hawks' sixth straight shutout and the 12th of the season.
Likely the No. 1 overall seed, W-SR heads to Des Moines riding a 15-match winning streak.
Read more in the Tuesday, June 8, 2021, edition of the Bremer County Independent.