WAVERLY – History was made Wednesday evening.
For the first time since in 23 years, the Waverly-Shell Rock girls cross-country punched its ticket to Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge during the the Class 3A state-qualifying meet at Wartburg College’s Max Cross Country Course.
W-SR ended in a three-way tie with Decorah and Center Point-Urbana with 81 points. Decorah won the tiebreaker for first place, while W-SR won the tiebreaker for second.
All three schools qualified for the Class 3A state meet.
Go-Hawks senior Emma Hoins and freshman Sydney Bochmann also qualified for the 3A state meet. Hoins placed third overall in 18 minutes, 34.64 seconds, while Bochmann placed 10th (19:57.36).
Chares City’s Kiki Connell won the individual title (17:57.90).
“The girls ran lights out,” W-SR coach Jason Milke said. “We knew it was going to take a team effort, and all seven of the girls stepped up to the challenge. We are excited to have the opportunity to compete at Fort Dodge.
“We had great senior leadership (from) Hoins and (Ali) Christensen to really motivate our young team.”
The W-SR boys just missed the cut to qualify for state, finishing fourth with 88 points.
CP-U won the team title with 54 points, while Marion (55) and Decorah (63) placed second and third, respectively. All three schools qualified for the Class 3A state meet.
CP-U’s Eli Larson won the individual title (15:40.52).
W-SR did, however, qualify three runners: Juniors Nick Kepford and Andrew Cummer, and senior Ethyn Chesnut. Kepford, who overcame an ankle injury earlier in the month, finished eighth (16:40.23), while Cummer placed 12th (16:55.11). Chesnut took 15th (16:55.98).
“(I am) very proud of how the guys ran,” Go-Hawks coach Kevin Kueker said. “Most (state qualifying) meets, three in the top 15 would get the team to state, but the other three teams also had just as many in there.
“The guys ran hard, and I can’t ask for more. (I’m) excited to see Kepford, Cummer and Chesnut compete next week.”
The Class 3A state meet is Oct. 30 in Fort Dodge. The girls race is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m., followed by the boys race at 4 p.m.
PREP CROSS-COUNTRY
CLASS 3A STATE-QUALIFYING MEET
at Wartburg College Max Cross Country Course
GIRLS
Team Scores
1. Decorah 81, 2. Waverly-Shell Rock 81, 3. Center Point-Urbana 81, 4. Benton Community 106, 5. Charles City 109, 6. Iowa Falls-Alden/AGWSR 129, 7. Marion 134, 8. South Tama 256, 9. Vinton-Shellsburg 264, 10. Independence 271, 11. Webster City 278, 12. Clear Lake 304.
Top 10 individuals
1. Connell, Charles City, 17:57.90; 2. Anderson, Decorah, 18:24.87; 3. Hoins, W-SR, 18:34.64; 4. Meyer, IF-A/AGWSR, 18:38.16; 5. Maas, Hampton-Dumont-CAL, 18:46.77; 6. Katcher, CP-U, 19:25.42; 7. Fett, CP-U, 19:45.68; 8. Prier, Marion, 19:52.06; 9. Miller, IF-A/AGWSR, 19:56.80; 10. Bochmann, W-SR, 19:57.36.
Other W-SR results: Foy 19th (20:49.35), Bodensteiner 24th (21:04.85), Dahlquist 29th (21:15.46), Christensen 40th (22:01.44), Jerome 58th (23:46.01).
BOYS
Team Scores
1. Center Point-Urbana 54, 2. marion 55, 3. Decorah 63, 4. Waverly-Shell Rock 88, 5. Clear Lake 128, 6. Webster City 164, 7. Benton Community 213, 8. Charles City 216, 9. Vinton-Shellsburg 278, 10. South Tama 282, 11. Iowa Falls-Alden/AGWSR 301, 12. Hampton-Dumont-CAL 335, 13. Independence 346.
Top 10 individuals
1. Larson, CP-U, 15:40.52; 2. Erb, Marion, 15:50.48; 3. Hogan, Decorah, 15:55.51; 4. Post, CP-U, 16:07.79; 5. Osgood, Marion, 16:16.21; 6. Bach, CP-U, 16:16.27; 7. Wright, Clear Lake, 16:38.41; 8. Kepford, W-SR, 16:40.23; 9. Roling, Marion, 16:41.64; 10. Lovelace, Decorah, 16:46.30.
Other W-SR results: Hoins 23rd (17:24.44), C. Kueker 30th (17:47.90), Birgen 41st (18:18.60), Beam 44th (18:28.82).