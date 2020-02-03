Surprise! The Waverly-Shell Rock girls basketball team is again ranked ninth in Class 4A in the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union's newest rankings update of the season published Thursday.
It is the fourth straight time the Go-Hawks are No. 9 in their class.
The update comes after a week in which Waverly-Shell Rock went 3-0 by beating Decorah 46-18 on Jan. 23, Mount Vernon 45-39 on Jan. 27 and New Hampton 61-36 on Jan. 28.
Since the rankings have been posted, the Go-Hawks have won two more games — 46-20 over Waukon on Friday and 43-49 over Prairie on Saturday — which might boost their odds at making a climb this week.
W-SR (15-2) will play Crestwood (14-3), the No. 2 team in Class 3A, on the road Friday.