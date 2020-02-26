In the state of Iowa, 890 individuals made varsity girls bowling teams this season, and of those 890, just 51 qualified for the Class 2A state finals.
And of those 51, Waverly-Shell Rock found a way to place two bowlers inside the top 10 in the state.
The Go-Hawks competed in the state tournament on Tuesday at Cadillac XBC in Waterloo, and the team placed fifth with a score of 2580.
Leading the way for W-SR was senior Marisa Schneider and junior Jasmine Ator, who both finished in the top 10.
Schneider shot a 461 (237, 224) to finish fourth, and Ator shot a 389 (191, 198) to finish eighth.
It is the first time in school history that Waverly-Shell Rock placed more than one individual in the top 10.
"The girls have worked hard and have been a great team to coach," head coach Cara Schneider said. "I am so proud of what this team has accomplished this season."
Also competing in the state tournament for W-SR was senior Ashlyn Carnes (total score of 342), freshman Kayla Jeppesen (315), sophomore Amanda Ostman (307) and senior Brynne Steckelberg (271).
Waterloo East ended up taking home the state championship with a total score of 3058, ahead of second place Keokuk and third place West Delaware.
The fifth-place finish caps off an impressive season for the Go-Hawk girls, who went 7-1 during the course of the season. The only loss during the regular season came to Charles City.