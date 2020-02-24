W-SR girls bowling qualifies for state

It’s shaping up to be a historic season for the Waverly-Shell Rock girls bowling team.
Not only have the Go-Hawks won the conference championship and posted the second highest score in team history this season, but they also accomplished the incredible last week:
After bowling in the varsity regionals meet in Waterloo, Waverly-Shell Rock qualified for the 2020 Class 2A state bowling meet, beginning Tuesday at Cadillac XBC in Waterloo.
“What an exciting day for the girls on the lanes,” head coach Cara Schneider said. “I am so proud of what these girls have accomplished this season. They have created friendships and memories that will last forever.”
Waterloo East was the substate winner, but Waverly-Shell Rock qualified for state as one of the three at-large spots.
The Go-Hawks finished regionals with a scored of 2650, which is a team record.
Freshman Kayla Jeppesen finished second individually with scores of 220 and 171, and senior Marisa Schneider finished third individually with scores of 204 and 183.