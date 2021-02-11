WAVERLY – Waverly-Shell Rock flew out to a huge lead and never lost momentum during a 63-15 win over Northeast Iowa Conference foe Oelwein on Tuesday.
It was the 11th straight win for W-SR and, more importantly, it secured their third straight NEIC championship with a 12-0 record. It also was the final conference game between the two schools – Oelwein is moving to the North Iowa Cedar League during the 2021-22 school year.
The No. 6-ranked Class 4A Go-Hawks (19-2) led 32-0 before the Huskies got on the scoreboard.
Senior Abbie Draper and junior Trinidee Moore each scored 13 points to lead W-SR in scoring. Draper was 6 of 9 from the floor, while Moore was 6 of 10 and came away with five steals. Freshman Katelyn Eggena posted a career-high 10 points on 5 of 7 shooting and came down with three rebounds and blocked a shot. Senior Sasha Wilson dished out a team-best four assists.
“We got good contributions from a lot of different players highlighted by Eggena’s career-high of 10 points,” Go-Hawks coach Greg Bodensteiner said.
“We didn’t shoot it as well as we had hoped from the perimeter, but we took good shots.”
Malayna Kiel led Oelwein with seven points.
W-SR scored 46 points in the paint and won the rebounding battle on both ends of the floor. It committed just four turnovers, which Bodensteiner said could be a school record for fewest turnovers in game, and forced 28 Oelwein turnovers.
W-SR travels to North Fayette Valley at 6 p.m. today in the regular-season finale.
W-SR 63, OELWEIN 15
W-SR ...... 20 23 16 4 – 63
Oelwein ... 0 6 2 7 – 15
W-SR: Moore 13, Holmquist 0, Aikey 5, Behrends 7, Wilson 5, Draper 13, Smith 4, Bodensteiner 0, Overmann 4, Mwangi 0, Eggena 10, Hansel 2, Thompson 0.
Oelwein: McShane 0, Arndt 0, Prouty 0, Stewart 2, Berryman 6, Rael 0, Kiel 7, Patrick 0, Wegner 0, Crandall 0.