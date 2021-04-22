Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Members of the 2021 Waverly-Shell Rock High School girls tennis team include, front row, from left to right: Emily Bittinger, Rylie Elbert, Lily Herrmeyer, Jordin Hauber, Jennika Lentz and Maddie Leary. Middle row: Paityn Kaune, Ellie Neuendorf, Brooke Willis, Gretchen Ellerbroek, Celia Vowels, Natalia Judka, Shreya Vasan and coach Jordan Nash. Back row: Coach Marissa Buresh, Ailah Dilly, Grace Gaede, Gemma Beam, Indy Epley, Amber McCubbin, Maggie Hart, Marlie Hovenga, Abby Buresh, Alexis Gielau, Elizabeth Frerichs, Ari Ellerbroek and coach Dave Hughes. Not pictured: Lauren Siems

 Beth Hektoen Photography/courtesy

WAVERLY – Waverly-Shell Rock came away with a 7-2 win over Northeast Iowa Conference rival Charles City on Monday in Waverly.

Junior Brooke Willis beat Kayla Kellogg 6-4, 6-7, 10-7 at No. 1 singles. Classmate Ellie Neuendorf earned a 6-2, 6-1 win over Nia Litterer at the No. 2 singles position, while sophomore Grace Gaede recorded a 6-1, 6-4 victory against Heather Viers at No. 3 singles. Freshman Maddie Leary posted a 6-2, 6-2 win at No. 6 singles.

Charles City won at No. 4 and No. 5 singles, respectively.

The Go-Hawks (3-2) swept doubles play to help solidify the win. Wilis and Neuendorf opened doubles competition with a 7-5, 6-3 triumph. Sophomore Elizabeth Frerichs and senior Jordin Hauber registered a 6-2, 7-5 victory at No. 3 doubles.

W-SR hosts Oelwien at 4 p.m. today.

W-SR 7, CHARLES CITY 2

Singles

No. 1: Willis, W-SR, def. Kellogg, 6-4, 6-7 (8), 10-7.

No. 2: Neuendorf, W-SR, def. Litterer, 6-2, 6-1.

No. 3: Gaede, W-SR, def. Viers, 6-1, 6-4.

No. 4: Haur, Chares City, def. Herrmeyer, 6-0, 6-0.

No. 5: Faulkner, Charles City, def. Gielau, 2-6, 7-6 (8), 10-8.

No. 6: Leary, W-SR, def. Dritcherd, 6-2, 6-2.

Doubles

No. 1: Willis/Neuendorf, W-SR, def. Kellogg/Viers, 7-5, 6-3.

No. 2: Gaede/Gielau, W-SR, def. Faulkner/Litterer, 6-1, 6-1.

No. 3: Frerichs/Hauber, W-SR, def. Haur/Poney, 6-2, 7-5.

