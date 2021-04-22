WAVERLY – Waverly-Shell Rock came away with a 7-2 win over Northeast Iowa Conference rival Charles City on Monday in Waverly.
Junior Brooke Willis beat Kayla Kellogg 6-4, 6-7, 10-7 at No. 1 singles. Classmate Ellie Neuendorf earned a 6-2, 6-1 win over Nia Litterer at the No. 2 singles position, while sophomore Grace Gaede recorded a 6-1, 6-4 victory against Heather Viers at No. 3 singles. Freshman Maddie Leary posted a 6-2, 6-2 win at No. 6 singles.
Charles City won at No. 4 and No. 5 singles, respectively.
The Go-Hawks (3-2) swept doubles play to help solidify the win. Wilis and Neuendorf opened doubles competition with a 7-5, 6-3 triumph. Sophomore Elizabeth Frerichs and senior Jordin Hauber registered a 6-2, 7-5 victory at No. 3 doubles.
W-SR hosts Oelwien at 4 p.m. today.
W-SR 7, CHARLES CITY 2
Singles
No. 1: Willis, W-SR, def. Kellogg, 6-4, 6-7 (8), 10-7.
No. 2: Neuendorf, W-SR, def. Litterer, 6-2, 6-1.
No. 3: Gaede, W-SR, def. Viers, 6-1, 6-4.
No. 4: Haur, Chares City, def. Herrmeyer, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 5: Faulkner, Charles City, def. Gielau, 2-6, 7-6 (8), 10-8.
No. 6: Leary, W-SR, def. Dritcherd, 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles
No. 1: Willis/Neuendorf, W-SR, def. Kellogg/Viers, 7-5, 6-3.
No. 2: Gaede/Gielau, W-SR, def. Faulkner/Litterer, 6-1, 6-1.
No. 3: Frerichs/Hauber, W-SR, def. Haur/Poney, 6-2, 7-5.