WAVERLY – The success continues for Waverly-Shell Rock.
The No. 7-ranked Class 4A Go-Hawks came away with wins over Mount Vernon on Monday and Northeast Iowa Conference rival Charles City on Tuesday.
W-SR (16-2, 10-0 NEIC) extended its winning streak to eight.
An explosive first half put Tuesday’s contest at Charles City away early. W-SR raced out to a 16-5 lead after one quarter of play and led 35-12 at the break.
Senior Abbie Draper, the program’s all-time leading scorer, posted 18 points and two blocks, while junior Macy Smith scored 11 points with three rebounds.
Junior Trinidee Moore, senior Sasha Wilson and freshmen Brenna Bodensteiner and Katelyn Eggena finished with six points. Senior Emma Hansel recorded four points.
“We were able to move some kids around to different spots and experiment a little while still playing at a high level,” W-SR coach Greg Bodensteiner said. I am really impressed with our kids’ focus and effort level through this stretch of six games in nine days.
“We get two opportunities to get better in practice before we face a tough test on the road at Decorah on Friday.”
The Go-Hawks turned a slow start into a rout against Mount Vernon. Up 8-1 after the first quarter, the Go-Hawks carried a 24-8 advantage into halftime and never looked back.
Draper posted 22 points on the night. Draper also came down with a team-high eight rebounds, dished out three assists, swiped two steals and had one block.
Morgan Aikey, Smith and Wilson finished with seven points apiece. Smith tallied four steals, while Moore turned in a team-best five steals.
W-SR travels to Decorah at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
W-SR 52, MOUNT VERNON 16
Mount Vernon ... 1 7 0 8 – 16
W-SR ................ 8 16 17 11 – 52
Mount Vernon: Swart 2, Brand 0, Welch 1, Steen 2, Telecky 0, Niehaus 4, A. Richardson 0, See 3, B. Richardson 2, Simpson 2, Dougherty 0.
W-SR: Moore 4, Holmquist 0, Aikey 7, Wilson 7, Draper 22, Smith 7, Bodensteiner 0, Overmann 5, Mwangi 0, Eggena 0, Hansel 0, Thompson 0.
W-SR 63, CHARLES CITY 21
W-SR ............ 16 19 19 9 – 63
Charles City ... 5 7 5 4 – 21
W-SR: Moore 6, Holmquist 0, Aikey 4, Wilson 6, Draper 18, Smith 11, Bodensteiner 6, Overmann 0, Mwangi 0, Eggena 6, Hansel 4, Thompson 2.
Charles City: Lensing 0, Ly. Staudt 4, La. Staudt 0, Wohlers 0, Stock 4, Au. Hoeft 2, Bruening 0, Ruzicka 0, Ellis 0, As. Hoeft 11, Field 0, Patterson 0, Boss 0, Mahler 0, Hoffman 0.