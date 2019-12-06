After answering questions in the coach's office adjacent to Go-Hawk Gym, Greg Bodensteiner walked down the hallway, unfurled his wingspan and clapped his hands together loud enough for the sound to echo down to the concession stand.
The W-SR girls basketball coach was clearly still frustrated, even 15 minutes after the game was over.
The frustration comes because, despite fielding a talented roster and playing competitively to start the season, the No. 13 Go-Hawks are now 0-2 following a 40-38 loss to No. 3 Center Point-Urbana on Thursday night in Waverly.
"We didn’t make enough plays when it mattered the most," Bodensteiner said. "They rushed us in the second half, and we weren’t super disciplined offensively. And they hit a couple 3s in the second half at key times, which is a credit to them. We’re not quite sharp enough yet."
Unlike W-SR's first loss — 57-49 against No. 9 Mason City on Nov. 26 — Thursday night's game came down to one possession.
It was tied late at 37-37, but a few CPU free throws gave the Stormin' Pointers a 40-38 lead with just over a minute left.
Neither team was able to score until around 20 seconds left, and the Go-Hawks had the ball with a chance to tie the game or take the lead coming out of a timeout.
With star junior Abbie Draper fouled out, Bodensteiner diagrammed a play to get senior Britney Young an open shot.
The coach specifically wanted Young to shoot a 3 to win the game, as he wasn't optimistic about winning in overtime with Draper on the bench.
The play worked. Young caught the inbounds pass behind the 3-point line close to the team's bench and propelled a good-looking shot. The ball hit the rim several times, but failed to fall in.
By the time CPU got the rebound, there were only a few seconds left and the result was all but decided.
"We had something called before and didn’t execute it correctly, so we took a timeout," Bodensteiner said. "It would’ve been to (Young) too. We got a little confused, had a few people in the wrong spots.
"I thought we needed to win it there. You’ve got to get rid of it so quickly in that situation, and she did. And she got it on the rim — just didn’t go in. It could have gone in, and we would have won a really fun game."
After the offensive shootout that was W-SR's first game against Mason City, Thursday's was much more of a slow-paced, defensively-focused matchup.
The Pointers ran a zone press for the majority of the game, which slows everything down and decreases scoring opportunities.
"They’re long and athletic, so you’ve got to throw around it," the coach said. "The pace of the game was a little slower. The way both teams play was not in comparison to how Mason City plays. That’s more what I was expecting going into this one."
After playing two ranked teams to start their season, things don't get much easier for the Go-Hawks.
W-SR plays Dubuque Hempstead (0-2) on Saturday at Upper Iowa University, and while the Mustangs are winless and unranked, they play in Class 5A, a step above the Go-Hawks.
In some ways it's beneficial for a team like the Go-Hawks to play this kind of competition early, but Bodensteiner said it's tough to "learn how to win" when you're playing the cream of the crop so early on.
"I’m sure there’s some frustration," he said. "We want to win, but we’re still trying to figure out which kids to put out there. We had a team last year that won 20 games, and we learned how to win. This team hasn’t figured that out with the kids that we have.
"Unfortunately, we haven’t had the opportunity because we’ve played really good teams to start. We’re learning on the fly."