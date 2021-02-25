WAVERLY – Not often has Waverly-Shell Rock faced a team that could play an effective zone defense to take away the post play and score in bunches.
Occasionally, the Go-Hawks have gone up against an opponent that is strong in one of those areas, but not both.
Until Tuesday, that is.
Dubuque Wahlert leaned on a physical zone scheme to take away the inside and shot lights out during a 52-46 upset over No. 5-ranked W-SR in the Class 4A, Region 6 final at Go-Hawk Gymnasium.
W-SR finished the season 21-3. Wahlert moves on to the Class 4A state tournament next week at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
“They handled our pressure pretty well early, and we had some breakdowns defensively,” Go-Hawks coach Greg Bodensteiner said. “(We) didn’t keep the dribble in front as well as we needed to sometimes. And they were the first team to put it together on both ends well enough to find a way to really hurt us with their zone defense and a combination of handling the ball offensively.”
After the first few minutes of action, it looked like it was going to be a high-scoring affair. The game was deadlocked 13-13 after one quarter of play.
The Golden Eagles took over from their.
Wahlert jumped ahead 21-13 with 5 minutes, 30 seconds left before halftime. It led 28-19 at the break. Wahlert benefited greatly from its ability to hit shot after shot. Emma Donovan, a 6-foot post player who was 0 for 8 from beyond the arc entering the game, converted a 3-point field goal. Wahlert also drained a 3 at the buzzer to add to its lead at the break. It shot 42.9% from 3-point range on the night.
“Those are the types of things that win you those types of games,” Bodensteiner said. “They just made more of those plays and, quite frankly, we didn’t shoot it very well. We got some pretty good looks that didn’t go in the whole first half and were bad at the free-throw line in the first half, and all of that adds up to a tough night.”
Things didn’t get much better for the Go-Hawks in the second half.
An extended run by the Golden Eagles put the Go-Hawks in a hole they were never able to climb out of. The visitors led by as many as 17 points, 41-24, in the third quarter.
W-SR did what it could to climb back into the game and pulled within five points, 51-46, late in the fourth. But time ran out.
Go-Hawks senior Abbie Draper scored a team-high 10 points, while junior Annika Behrends finished with nine. Senior Sasha Wilson recorded eight points.
“The disappointing part is you just want to play well, and I don’t know that we probably feel like we did,” Bodensteiner said. “... We weren’t as good as we could’ve been defensively and we didn’t shoot it very well.
“... coming into this year, I’m not sure that I would’ve told you that this team was going to win 21 games. Given our injury situation and some of the kids that didn’t return from last year, there were a lot of question marks. But then, when you get to this point and you’re that close to having an experience that you’ll remember for the rest of your life, it sucks.”
WAHLERT 52, W-SR 46
Wahlert ... 13 15 14 10 – 52
W-SR ....... 13 6 7 20 – 46
Wahlert: Lavenz 0, Wachter 0, Freed 3, Moran 0, M. King 21, N. King 4, Kutsch 7, Chandlee 3, Donovan 14.
W-SR: Moore 4, Aikey 0, Behrends 9, Wilson 8, Draper 10, Smith 4, Bodensteiner 6, Overmann 0, Eggena 5.