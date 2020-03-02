It's perfect that if the Waverly-Shell Rock girls basketball team is take this supreme season full of successes and turn it into something more meaningful, it'll have to get through a team that handed the Go-Hawks one of their lone black eyes.
At 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines in the Class 4A state quarterfinals, No. 5 seed W-SR will take on No. 4 seed Center Point-Urbana — one of just two teams to beat the Go-Hawks this season.
It seems like forever ago when that game took place. All the way back on Dec. 5 of last year, the Stormin' Pointers beat W-SR 40-38 in a contest that went down to the wire in Waverly.
Much has happened since. Waverly-Shell Rock hasn't lost a third game all season, and CPU has had quite a campaign itself — the team started the season 16-0 and didn't lose a game until the first day of February.
Both teams have bounced around the Class 4A girls union rankings all season, and both had two players make the northeast all-district team.
CPU head coach Philip Klett was even named the northeast district coach of the year.
But after all this time has passed — after almost two dozen basketball games played by each team, and after winter came and passed — the teams' roads have led back to each other.
And Waverly-Shell Rock certainly doesn't want its own road to end now.
The Go-Hawks know what that feels like — to dominate the regular season but stumble as soon as the most important games stretch arrives. Last season, the 20-3 Go-Hawks also entered the tournament as a No. 5 seed and lost by 6 to Mason City.
So W-SR might have a little extra motivation to take it to the Stormin' Pointers.
Center Point-Ubrana is led by Ryley Goebel and Adrianna Katcher, who are, in a way, mirror image versions of W-SR's Abbie Draper and Britney Young.
Goebel scores 16.6 points per game on 62% shooting and leads the Pointers with 144 rebounds, while Katcher scores 13 points per game and leads her team with 103 assists. Katcher is right behind Goebel with 141 rebounds of her own.
Both are 5-foot-11 and will make it tough for the Go-Hawks to find good looks inside.
Also filling important roles for CPU are Bryn Hadsall (6 points per game, 35% from 3-point range), Peyton Kriegel (4.7 points per game), and Tayler Reaves (4.3 points per game).