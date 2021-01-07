WAVERLY – Down a starter and trailing at halftime, Waverly-Shell Rock rallied to knock off Northeast Iowa Conference rival Waukon 49-44 on Tuesday.
For the second straight game, the No. 7-ranked Class 4A Go-Hawks (8-1 overall, 5-0 Northeast Iowa Conference) were without junior starting guard Trinidee Moore, who suffered an ankle injury.
Senior Sasha Wilson and junior Annika Behrends stepped up for the Go-Hawks and helped carry the load offensively. Wilson led the Go-Hawks with 12 points on 2 of 5 shooting and was 7 of 8 from the free-throw line. She also turned in three assists and had one steal in the win.
Behrends recorded 11 points and was 5 of 7 from the floor. She added two rebounds and came away with three steals.
“What a battle, and what a huge win for our team,” Go-Hawks head coach Greg Bodensteiner said. “Back-to-back nights against two very good teams, down a starter and we found a way both nights.”
Wilson, Behrends and senior Abbie Draper watched much of the first half from the bench because of foul trouble. Waukon took an 18-16 lead into the locker room before W-SR regrouped in what turned out to be a big second half.
An early run in the third quarter handed W-SR the lead. It was back and forth from that point on. W-SR regained its lead after Lindsey Overmann drained a 3-pointer to make the score 39-37 in the middle of the fourth quarter.
“Just like the first time we played, Waukon did a great job of taking away our strengths and they had the lead the entire first half,” Bodensteiner added.
The Go-Hawks relied on strong defense all night. Macy Smith’s play exemplified it. With 15 seconds left in regulation, Smith swiped a steal and bounced in a layup to put the game away.”
With three of his starters on the bench in the first half, Bodensteiner called upon a group of subs to keep the Go-Hawks in the game. The combination of Overmann, Katelyn Eggena, Emma Hansel and Brenna Bodensteiner did just that, churning out 35 minutes of playing time with seven points, seven rebounds, an assist and a steal.
“That may not seem like much, but their contributions on the defensive end was awesome, too,” Bodensteiner said. “On a night that we needed them more than ever, they really stepped up.”
Draper finished with 10 points and came down wth a time-high six rebounds to go along with two assists, two steals and two blocks.
“It was awesome for this team to find a way to score points and win when Abbie is our third-leading scorer,” Bodensteiner said. “That is the kind of support we will need to have more and more the second half of the season as teams focus on limiting her ability to score.
“We have a few days to regroup and get ready for a tough contest at Cedar Rapids Prairie on Saturday and we follow that up with a very good Benton team on Monday and another conference game vs. New Hampton on Tuesday.”
W-SR 49, WAUKON 44
Waukon ... 6 19 15 18 – 44
W-SR ....... 11 7 13 13 44
Waukon: Criswell 2, Knox 0, Hansmeier 0,, Shafer 2, Jones 3, Wacker 20, Headington 11, Palmer 6.
W-SR: Aikey 3, Behrends 11, Wilson 12, Draper 10, Smith 6, Bodensteiner 0, Overmann 3, Eggena 2, Hansel 2.