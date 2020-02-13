Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Junior Sasha Wilson (front) prepares to shoot a free throw while senior Britney Young talks to her teammates on Jan. 28 in Waverly. 

 by REED KOUTELAS sports@waverlynewspapers.com

At long last, we now know the Waverly-Shell Rock girls basketball team's path to the state tournament. 

After the Go-Hawks play their final regular season game — a Friday matchup against West Delaware at home — they will get more than a week off before playing their first postseason game. 

While W-SR enjoys a Round 1 bye in the Region 3 bracket in Class 4A, Wahlert Catholic (7-13) will host Waterloo East (0-20) at 7 p.m. Wednesday. 

The winner of that game will then advance to play the Go-Hawks (17-2) at 5 p.m. Feb. 22 at Waverly-Shell Rock High School in the bracket's semifinals. If W-SR wins that game, it will advance to the regional final, scheduled for Feb. 25. 

Given that Waterloo East hasn't won a game this season, it's safe to say W-SR will likely be playing Wahlert Catholic, which has lost six straight games. 

W-SR faced Wahlert Catholic way back on Dec. 14 at Loras College, a game the Go-Hawks won handily, 58-35. W-SR did not face Waterloo East this season. 

On the other side of the Region 3 bracket, fellow Northeast Iowa Conference members Decorah (10-9) and Charles City (5-15) will face off in Round 1 at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Decorah High School. The winner of that game advances to play at Xavier (14-6) on Feb. 22. 

