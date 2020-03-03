DES MOINES — As much as one might want to, it doesn't make much sense to compare basketball games that took place nearly 3 months apart.
No two contests are the same, especially after teams grow and evolve into something new as the months go by.
But in some cases, it's hard to ignore the eerie parallels.
When the Waverly-Shell Rock girls basketball team lost to Center Point-Urbana way back on Dec. 5 — the Go-Hawks' second and final loss in the regular season — W-SR led the Stormin' Pointers at halftime.
And on Tuesday, as those same two teams played a rematch in the Class 4A state quarterfinals in Des Moines, Waverly-Shell Rock again led by 8 at the half.
On Dec. 5, CPU won 40-38, and with 2 minutes left in Tuesday's overtime period, Pointers senior Peyton Kriegel hit a 3 to put her team up 40-38 again.
And in both cases, Waverly-Shell Rock led early, allowed CPU to climb back into it and, despite having chances to win in the end, lost in the final moments.
But Tuesday certainly provided more pain for the Go-Hawks, whose season ended with a 44-41 loss in the first round of state.
"It’s very frustrating," W-SR senior Britney Young said after the game. "It’s heartbreaking to play my last game, but it was really fun with my girls."
W-SR led briefly in overtime, 38-37, but Kriegel's 3 was too much too overcome as the Go-Hawks were unable to come up with open shots toward the end.
"We turned it over too many times late in the game," W-SR head coach Greg Bodensteiner said. "We had a chance there at the end. I was trying to get a timeout with about 30 seconds left when we had the ball, but we ended up fumbling it away.
"A lot of credit to Center Point. They hit some big 3s. Some of their role players hit big shots for them."
Bodensteiner's right — W-SR did have a chance at the end.
After CPU senior Bryn Hadsall traveled with her team leading 42-39 with 32 seconds left, a W-SR 3 would've tied it.
Bodensteiner designed a play that tried to utilized a high ball screen to get senior Abbie Draper open for a 3, but CPU cheated and snuffed it out immediately.
With the play broken, senior Kenzie Roling penetrated and shot a layup, drawing two free throws. She made both, but W-SR then still trailed by 1 with 5 seconds left.
"If that shot goes in, and she makes a free throw, all of a sudden we’re tied," Bodensteiner said. "Great play on her part. We still had time to foul and force something, but we just couldn’t make it happen. Ultimately they did a really good job defensively of taking away our options."
Defense was why Center Point-Urbana advanced.
It's also the reason W-SR didn't put the game out of reach in the first half. The Pointers had no rhythm offensively out of the gate, and their two best scorers in Ryley Goebel and Adrianna Katcher had a combined 4 points at halftime.
"We knew we were going to have our hands full on offense," CPU coach Philip Klett said. "They (W-SR) have length and quick guards, and that caused problems throughout the first half.
But W-SR had trouble scoring in the first half too, and though the team led 21-13, it was only a matter of time until CPU's offense caught up.
It finally did after halftime, thanks in large part to the Pointers' ace up their sleeve: a three-quarter court press.
It was unleashed in the third, and it immediately changed the game. With Goebel using her 5-foot-11 frame and long arms to clog up mid-court, Waverly-Shell Rock could hardly cross half court in 10 seconds, let alone find good shots.
The Pointers outscored the Go-Hawks 21-13 in the second half — a mirror image of the first half, basically — to force overtime.
"We knew for us offensively, it was going to be a battle," Bodensteiner said. "They matched up with Abbie well and made all her shots tough. They had a hand in Brit’s face the whole time. We just ran out of options at some point."
"Having Ryley (Goebel) at the top, she’s pretty long so she could take passes away," Draper said. "We couldn’t throw it over her, so that was really difficult. Also, their zone was kind of hard to even ... when I caught it at half court, I couldn’t throw it over anyone. It was really hard."
It made for a rough offensive outing for W-SR.
The Go-Hawks shot 33% from the field and 20% from the 3-point line. Though their 13-19 clip from the free throw line is solid, it pales in comparison to CPU's 17-19 clip, which allowed the Pointers to close the game out.
Draper led the team with 14 points on 5-of-14 shooting, and her 10 rebounds gave the junior a double-double.
Young struggled in her final game as a Go-Hawk, scoring 5 points and tossing 2 assists.
Roling scored 9 points on 4 shots and went 4-for-5 from the free throw line.
For the second straight year, Waverly-Shell Rock was bounced from the first round of the state tournament, but that shouldn't overshadow the team's successes.
The Go-Hawks went 88 straight days without losing a game. Reeling off 20 straight wins and going 12-0 in conference play is certainly impressive.
And though W-SR would have liked to stay in Des Moines longer, the girls played in back-to-back state tournaments for the first time in school history.
"It’s a good accomplishment just because it’s something we’ve never done before," Bodensteiner said. "We wanted to come here and stay a while. We wanted to win a game and give ourselves a chance. So we’re certainly disappointed in that.
"But it’s a great season, and it’s a great accomplishment. It’s just hard to appreciate that right now."
"We worked really hard this season," Young said. "We don’t need to hang our heads about anything. We played awesome. I’m really proud of everyone on our team."
"It’s pretty awesome, since we made history," Draper said. "That’s never happened before."
And the future is bright.
Though Waverly-Shell Rock will certainly miss the contributions from Young and fellow senior Camryn Grawe, most of this year's team returns.
Draper will have a chance next season to put a cap on her already incredible W-SR tenure, and players like Roling, Sasha Wilson, Siri Ott, Trinidee Moore, Annika Behrends, and more will don the black-and-gold again.