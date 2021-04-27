WAVERLY – Brenna Bodensteiner continues to build what is becoming a successful freshman season on the links.
The Waverly-Shell Rock standout earned runner-up honors during a pair of duals against New Hampton and Waterloo West on Thursday at Waverly Municipal Golf Course.
Bodensteiner shot a two-round score of 93 against the Chickasaws and carded a one-round score of 45 against the Wahawks.
Bodensteiner parred on Nos. 1, 3 and 15 on the day.
W-SR played nine holes against West and 18 against New Hampton.
Go-Hawks sophomore McKenzie Weidler placed fourth against West with a 50, while senior Ella Killion took fifth at 53. Juniors Emma Jones and Morgan Morrill tied for sixth at 54.
West senior Chase Doland was the medalist at 43. New Hampton senior Emma Ewert scored a two-round low of 83.
W-SR fell to New Hampton 406-368 and beat West 202-203.
“Brenna continued to play well,” W-SR coach EaVon Woodin said. “Emma, Ella and McKenzie were close to breaking 100 and continue to improve. Morgan has also been very consistent in her play.
“Payton had some penalty strokes that hurt but will come back and contribute to our team. The JV all improved their rounds and are coming along in all areas of their game.”
W-SR competed against Denver and Dike-New Hartford in a triangular Monday at Willow Run Country Club in Denver.
NEW HAMPTON 368, W-SR 406
Top 10 individual scores
1. Ewert, New Hampton, 83; t2. Bodensteiner, W-SR, Djukic, New Hampton, 93; t4. Lemke, New Hampton, Olson, New Hampton, 96; 6. Erdman, New Hampton, 101; 7. Killion, W-SR, 101; 8. Weidler, W-SR, 104; 9. Gebel, New Hampton, 106; 10. Jones, W-SR, 107.
Other W-SR scores: Morrill, 11th, 112; Schwartz, 12th, 130.
W-SR 202, WEST 203
Top individual scores
1. Doland, West, 43; 2. Bodensteiner, W-SR, 45; 3. Dolan, West, 47; 4. Weidler, W-SR, 50; 5. Killion, W-SR, 53; t6. Jones, W-SR, Morrill, W-SR, 54; 8. Miehe, West, 56; 9. Nielsen, West, 57; 10. Schwartz, W-SR, 62.