WAVERLY – Waverly-Shell Rock swept a pair of games over the weekend and stretched its winning streak to 10.
W-SR knocked off Northeast Iowa Conference rival Decorah 54-39 on Friday before defeating West Delaware 65-32 on Saturday.
Abbie Draper and Trinidee Moore combined for 30 points to lead No. 6-ranked Class 4A W-SR (18-2, 11-0 NEIC) over Decorah.
Draper, a senior, scored a game-high 19 points and 12 rebounds for the double-double. Moore, a junior, posted 11 points, came down with seven rebounds, dished out four assists, recorded two steals and came up with two blocks.
Junior Annika Behrends registered eight points and two steals, while senior Sasha Wilson finished with a team-high six assists and three steals.
The Go-Hawks led 32-23 at halftime. They were held to just 37.1% shooting, but dominated the paint by outscoring the Vikings 36-22. The Go-Hawks also forced 21 turnovers.
Bryar Duwe led the Vikings (10-7, 7-4) with 14 points.
Draper posted a game-high 26 points against West Delaware. Draper was 11 of 12 from the field and added three rebounds to go along with three blocks. Moore finished with nine points, five assists and four steals. Behrends and junior Macy Smith tallied six points apiece, while Wilson and sophomore Lindsey Overmann finished with five points each.
The Go-Hawks led 30-11 at the intermission.
W-SR hosts Oelwein (3-17, 2-8) at 7:30 p.m. today.
W-SR 54, DECORAH 39
W-SR ....... 29 12 7 14 – 54
Decorah ... 10 13 8 8 – 39
W-SR: Moore 11, Aikey 4, Behrends 8, Wilson 4, Draper 19, Smith 3, Bodensteiner 0, Overmann 0, Mwangi 2, Eggena 3.
Decorah: O’Hara 7, Mount 2, Milburn 0, Duwe 14, Nierengarten 8, Franzen 2, Schaller 0, Gossman 6.
W-SR 65, WEST DELAWARE 32
W-SR ................ 15 15 24 11 – 65
West Delaware ... 2 9 16 5 – 32
W-SR: Moore 9, Behrends 6, Wilson 5, Draper 26, Smith 6, Holmquist 0, Aikey 4, Bodensteiner 4, Overmann 5, Mwangi 0, Eggena 4, Hansel 0, Thompson 0.
West Delaware: Koloc 13, Felton 2, Ridenour 5, Schulte 0, Klostermann 7, Emerson 0, Hamm 0, Peyton 3, Hartman 0, Anderson 0, Hellmann 2.