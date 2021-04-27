Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

2021 W-SR girls tennis team

Members of the 2021 Waverly-Shell Rock High School girls tennis team include, front row, from left to right: Emily Bittinger, Rylie Elbert, Lily Herrmeyer, Jordin Hauber, Jennika Lentz and Maddie Leary. Middle row: Paityn Kaune, Ellie Neuendorf, Brooke Willis, Gretchen Ellerbroek, Celia Vowels, Natalia Judka, Shreya Vasan and coach Jordan Nash. Back row: Coach Marissa Buresh, Ailah Dilly, Grace Gaede, Gemma Beam, Indy Epley, Amber McCubbin, Maggie Hart, Marlie Hovenga, Abby Buresh, Alexis Gielau, Elizabeth Frerichs, Ari Ellerbroek and coach Dave Hughes. Not pictured: Lauren Siems

 Beth Hektoen Photography/courtesy/

WAVERLY – Waverly-Shell Rock opened Thursday’s first of back-to-back duals with an 8-1 win over visiting Oelwein. W-SR then went on the road and came away with a 5-4 victory at Camanche on Friday.

The Go-Hawks won five of six singles matches against the Huskies, including junior Ellie Neuendorf, sophomore Grace Gaede and freshman Maddie Leary posting 6-0, 6-0 sweeps at the No. 2, 3 and 5 slots, respectively.

W-SR swept doubles play. Neuendorf and classmate Brooke Willis earned a 6-0, 6-0 win over Oelwein’s Morgan Alber and Laney Smith.

Against Camanche, W-SR split singles play. Gaede, Leary and sophomore Elizabeth Frerichs won at the No. 3, 5 and 6 positions. In doubles action, W-SR took two of three. Willis and Neuendorf earned a 10-5 win over Maci Sloane and Maddie Michels, while Gaede and Frerichs posted a 10-7 victory over Emma Holstein and Hannah Dorsey.

“Camanche is a good win for us,” W-SR coach Marissa Buresh said. “It’s a longer trip, but worth it. Good varsity matches ... and (it was) a fun trip for the ladies.”

Winners of three straight, W-SR (5-2) travels to Oelwein for a dual at 4 p.m. Thursday.

W-SR 8, OELWEIN 1

Singles

No. 1: Willis, W-SR, def. Alber, 6-1, 6-0.

No. 2: Neuendorf, W-SR, def. Smith, 6-0, 6-0.

No. 3: Gaede, W-SR, def. Gerstenberger, 6-0, 6-0.

No. 4: Gielau, W-SR, def. Trumblee, 6-0, 6-2.

No. 5: Leary, W-SR, def. Hamilton, 6-0, 6-0.

No. 6: Stewart, Oelwein, def. Hauber, W-SR, 6-1, 6-4.

Doubles

No. 1: Willis/Neuendorf, W-SR, def. Alber/Smith, 6-0, 6-0.

No. 2: Gaede/Gielau, W-SR, def. Trumblee/Gerstenberger, 6-0, 6-1.

No. 3: Hauber/Frerichs, W-SR, def. Stewart/Hamilton, 6-2, 6-0.

W-SR 5, CAMANCHE 4

Singles

No. 1: Sloane, Camanche, def. Willis, 10-7.

No. 2: Michels, Camanche, def. Neuendorf, 10-4.

No. 3: Gaede, W-SR, def. Holstein, 10-2.

No. 4: Davison, Camanche, def. Gielau, 10-4.

No. 5: Leary, W-SR, def. Dorsey, 10-7.

No. 6: Frerichs, W-SR, def. Evers, 10-3.

Doubles

No. 1: Willis/Neuendorf, W-SR, def. Sloane/Michels, 10-5.

No. 2: Gaede/Frerichs, W-SR, def. Holstein/Dorsey, 10-7.

No. 3: Davison/Evers, Camanche, def. Gielau/Hauber, 10-0.

