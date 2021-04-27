WAVERLY – Waverly-Shell Rock opened Thursday’s first of back-to-back duals with an 8-1 win over visiting Oelwein. W-SR then went on the road and came away with a 5-4 victory at Camanche on Friday.
The Go-Hawks won five of six singles matches against the Huskies, including junior Ellie Neuendorf, sophomore Grace Gaede and freshman Maddie Leary posting 6-0, 6-0 sweeps at the No. 2, 3 and 5 slots, respectively.
W-SR swept doubles play. Neuendorf and classmate Brooke Willis earned a 6-0, 6-0 win over Oelwein’s Morgan Alber and Laney Smith.
Against Camanche, W-SR split singles play. Gaede, Leary and sophomore Elizabeth Frerichs won at the No. 3, 5 and 6 positions. In doubles action, W-SR took two of three. Willis and Neuendorf earned a 10-5 win over Maci Sloane and Maddie Michels, while Gaede and Frerichs posted a 10-7 victory over Emma Holstein and Hannah Dorsey.
“Camanche is a good win for us,” W-SR coach Marissa Buresh said. “It’s a longer trip, but worth it. Good varsity matches ... and (it was) a fun trip for the ladies.”
Winners of three straight, W-SR (5-2) travels to Oelwein for a dual at 4 p.m. Thursday.
W-SR 8, OELWEIN 1
Singles
No. 1: Willis, W-SR, def. Alber, 6-1, 6-0.
No. 2: Neuendorf, W-SR, def. Smith, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 3: Gaede, W-SR, def. Gerstenberger, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 4: Gielau, W-SR, def. Trumblee, 6-0, 6-2.
No. 5: Leary, W-SR, def. Hamilton, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 6: Stewart, Oelwein, def. Hauber, W-SR, 6-1, 6-4.
Doubles
No. 1: Willis/Neuendorf, W-SR, def. Alber/Smith, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2: Gaede/Gielau, W-SR, def. Trumblee/Gerstenberger, 6-0, 6-1.
No. 3: Hauber/Frerichs, W-SR, def. Stewart/Hamilton, 6-2, 6-0.
W-SR 5, CAMANCHE 4
Singles
No. 1: Sloane, Camanche, def. Willis, 10-7.
No. 2: Michels, Camanche, def. Neuendorf, 10-4.
No. 3: Gaede, W-SR, def. Holstein, 10-2.
No. 4: Davison, Camanche, def. Gielau, 10-4.
No. 5: Leary, W-SR, def. Dorsey, 10-7.
No. 6: Frerichs, W-SR, def. Evers, 10-3.
Doubles
No. 1: Willis/Neuendorf, W-SR, def. Sloane/Michels, 10-5.
No. 2: Gaede/Frerichs, W-SR, def. Holstein/Dorsey, 10-7.
No. 3: Davison/Evers, Camanche, def. Gielau/Hauber, 10-0.