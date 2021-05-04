WAVERLY – Waverly-Shell Rock won the Grundy Center Lady Spartan Invitational with a team score of 422 on Saturday at Bel Pre Park.
W-SR freshman Brenna Bodensteiner finished as the runner-up after carding a two-round score of 99. The first-year varsity golfer carded a 49 on the front nine.
Juniors Emma Jones and Morgan Morrill placed fifth and sixth with scores of 102 and 106, respectively. After shooting a 56 through the front nine, Jones finished strong with a 46 over the final nine holes. Sophomore McKenzie Weidler placed ninth with a two-round total of 115. Senior Payton Schwartz finished 12th at 118.
Grundy Center placed second in the team standings at 432. Sophomore Abbie Lindeman was the medalist at 91.
Jesup took third as a team at 464, while GMG finished fourth at 504.
GRUNDY CENTER LADY SPARTAN INVITE
at Bel Pre Park
Team Scores
1. Waverly-Shell Rock 422, 2. Grundy Center 432, 3. Jesup 464, 4. GMG 504.
Top 10 individual scores
1. Lindeman, Grundy Center, 91; 2. Bodensteiner, W-SR, 99; 3. Dirks, Grundy Center, 100; 4. Haack, Hudson, 101; 5. Jones, W-SR, 102; 6. Morrill, W-SR, 106; t7. Schutte, Jesup, Joblinske, Jesup, 114; 9. Weidler, W-SR, 115; 10. Even, Jesup, 117.
Other W-SR scores: Killion, 20th, 131.
N-P’s Rodruck 2nd at Osage Invite
WAVERLY – Nashua-Plainfield senior Maddy Rodruck was the runner-up after carding a 50 at the Osage Invite on Friday at Sunny Brae Golf and Country Club.
The Huskies did not record a team score.
Saint Ansgar won the team race at 215, followed by Osage (220) and Newman Catholic (223).
Green Devils senior Danielle Johnson was the medalist after shooting a 44.
OSAGE INVITE
at Sunny Brae Golf and Country Club
Team Scores
1. Saint Ansgar 215, 2. Osage 220, 3. Newman Catholic 223.
Top 10 individual scores
1. Johnson, Osage, 44; 2. Rodruck, N-P, 50; 3. Boerjan, Saint Ansgar, 51; 4. Scholl, Newman Catholic, 52; t5. Jahr, Saint Ansgar, Hemann, Saint Ansgar, 53; t7. Determan, Newman Catholic, Hauge, Osage, 54; 9. Weiner, Newman Catholic, 56; 10. Hackbart, Saint Ansgar, 58.
Other N-P scores: Nelson, t-14th, 62; Sinnwell, 19th, 75.
Denver beats Hudson
WAVERLY – Denver came away with a 221-246 dual win over Hudson on Thursday at Willow Run Country Club.
Cyclones junior Alexis Wurzer was the runner-up after carding a 52. Junior Olivia Buhr finished third at 53, while sophomore Bailey Nuss was fourth at 57. Senior Hailey Bahlmann was fifth at 59. Senior Madison Greenley and sophomore Alivia Miller tied for sixth with rounds of 60, respectively.