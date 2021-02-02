WAVERLY – Momentum continues to build for Waverly-Shell Rock, and rightfully so.
W-SR won a pair of Northeast Iowa Conference games against New Hampton and Crestwood last week to push its winning streak to six and remain undefeated inside the state’s oldest conference.
The No. 7-ranked Class 4A Go-Hawks knocked the Chickasaws 61-24 on Thursday and the Cadets 57-24 on Friday.
W-SR (14-2, 9-0 NEIC) utilized fast starts in both games, including jumping out to a 16-2 lead after the first quarter against New Hampton and a 40-10 advantage at halftime.
Senior Abbie Draper scored a game-high 26 points on 12 of 15 shooting, including 2 of 2 from beyond the arc. She also came down with seven rebounds. Freshman Brenna Bodensteiner posted nine points, including a pair of 3s, while senior Sasha Wilson finished with seven points and a team-best five assists. Juniors Morgan Aikey and Trinidee Moore swiped four steals apiece, while Moore dished out three assists.
W-SR raced out to a 20-6 lead over Crestwood after one quarter of play, and the lead only grew from there. By halftime, W-SR held a 40-10 cushion, and the game was all but over.
Draper recorded a double-double with 22 points and 16 rebounds to go along with two assists, four steals and four blocks. Moore posted 10 points, while junior Macy Smith ended with nine points, five rebounds and three assists.
W-SR 61, NEW HAMPTON 24
New Hampton ... 2 8 7 7 – 24
W-SR ................ 18 24 11 10 – 61
New Hampton: Schumacher 0, Jackson 0, Eggerichs 0, Crooks 0, Usher 6, Wegner 3, McDonald 13, Moorman 2.
W-SR: Moore 4, Holmquist 2, Aikey 0, Wilson 7, Draper 26, Smith 5, Bodensteiner 9, Overmann 0, Mwangi 0, Eggena 4, Hansel 2, Thompson 2.
W-SR 57, CRESTWOOD 24
Crestwood ... 6 4 6 8 – 24
W-SR .......... 20 20 7 10 – 57
Crestwood: Koshatka 4, Drees 0, Ruppert 4, M. Ollendieck 1, Pisney 0, K. Ollendieck 3, Mashek 0, Kruse 0, Hubka 2, Thompson 0, Goodman 2, Keller 2, Nelson 4, Moellers 2.
W-SR: Moore 10, Holmquist 3, Aikey 0, Wilson 4, Draper 22, Smith 9, Bodensteiner 3, Overmann 0, Mwangi 0, Eggena 2, Hansel 2, Thompson 2.