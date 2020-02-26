In 2019, the Waverly-Shell Rock girls basketball team got a taste of what the state tournament was like, but just a small one.
After an impressive season in which they went 20-3, the Go-Hawks qualified for state but were bounced from the first round by Mason City.
It was a memorable trip, but ultimately one they wish would've lasted longer.
"It was a pretty cool experience, but they would have liked to have more of it than what they got," head coach Greg Bodensteiner said.
A year later, the Go-Hawks will have a chance to stay in Des Moines a little longer.
On Tuesday night, W-SR (20-2) beat Xavier in the Class 4A Region 3 final, 43-26, which qualifies the Go-Hawks for the state tournament, beginning Tuesday in the Wells Fargo Arena.
While the team celebrated after the final buzzer went off in the Go-Hawk Gym and took photos with their new banner, Des Moines was quick to enter their minds.
Because qualifying for state was a goal since the season began in November, and they have no plans for a one-game trip this time.
"It certainly feels great to meet that goal," Bodensteiner said. "Now, we’ve kind of turned our focus to, you know, let’s not just go to the state tournament. Let’s see if we can’t stick around and play a couple games or more."
Tuesday's win over Xavier was a good summation of the regional tournament as a whole for the Go-Hawks: easy enough, but not exactly dominant.
After beating Wahlert Catholic 53-43 in Saturday's semifinals, Waverly-Shell Rock jumped ahead of the Saints early in the final, garnering a 10 point lead out of the gates.
"We got off to a good start," the head coach said.
W-SR slowed down after that, and Xavier cut the lead to 4 points early in the second quarter. The teams ended up splitting the period 8-8, as the Go-Hawks entered halftime up 23-15.
The Go-Hawks picked it up in the third, outscoring the Saints 11-4, but they allowed their opponent to linger as they focused on draining the clock.
"We got ourselves into a little bit of an odd situation late third quarter and in the fourth quarter where we had a nice lead, we were playing really well defensively, but we got a little passive offensively," Bodensteiner said.
"We probably needed to stay aggressive. It worked out, but it just wasn’t a thing of beauty on the offensive end in the second half."
Junior Abbie Draper and senior Britney Young both scored 16 points to lead the way for W-SR, and both went 7-of-13 from the field.
Draper was tied with sophomore Annika Behrends for the team-high in rebounds with 8, and Young led with 3 assists and 3 steals.
Junior Kenzie Roling scored 7 points and reeled in 5 rebounds.
The Go-Hawks enter the Class 4A state tournament as a 5 seed, and they'll face in the first round an opponent they're somewhat familiar with: Center Point-Urbana.
CPU (21-2) is in the state tournament for the fifth year in a row, and the Stormin' Pointers are now competing in Class 4A after winning the 3A state championship last year.
The teams met way back on Dec. 5, when W-SR lost 40-38 in the second game of the season.
What's changed in the nearly three months since then? For starters, Waverly-Shell Rock has won 20 straight games and hasn't lost since.
But outside of that, W-SR has grown into itself as a team and found a rhythm. The Go-Hawks largely know their rotations and what does and doesn't work.
They've found a comfort level they perhaps didn't have on Dec. 5, which may pay dividends on Tuesday.
"I think there’s a little bit of comfort with our kids knowing we’ve played this team," Bodensteiner said. "We had a chance — we could've won that game. And we had an 8-point lead in the second half of that game and didn't finish the deal.
"I think there’s some comfort in knowing we have an opponent we know a little about, and it’s a team we know we can compete with. Once you get down to the state tournament, it comes down to who plays better that day. But it’s nice to know it’s a team we can compete with."