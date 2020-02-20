The Waverly-Shell Rock wrestling team has come up with quite the expression as it moves on from Wednesday's painful state dual title loss to Thursday's traditional state tournament in the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
"Flush it out."
If the Go-Hawks are to repeat as Class 3A champions Saturday, they must put the past behind them and key in on the here and now.
Early returns indicate the team is doing pretty well in that regard.
After the first round of the Class 3A state championships Thursday morning, Waverly-Shell Rock leads all teams with 33 points.
Nine Go-Hawks won their respective first-round matches, and seven wrestlers did so with falls.
It was a nearly perfect beginning for W-SR — an even better start to the championships than the team had last year, when it won it all.
However, the work is only one-third of the way done, and Southeast Polk — which won its second consecutive state dual title Wednesday night with a 29-26 victory over W-SR — sits just one point behind the Go-Hawks with 32.
Fort Dodge is in third with 27, and Linn-Mar is fourth with 23.5.
"We put together a pretty good round," W-SR head coach Eric Whitcome said. "We had a better round than we had last year. That being said, our guys were a little flat.
"I just think part of the deal is our level has been really high here for the last 48 hours. We haven’t had a chance to relax and just take things in."
The team has that chance now, though. After Round 1 ended at noon, W-SR headed back to its hotel to watch some film, and it'll hold a practice at 3:30 p.m.
While Class 2A teams start competition at 1:30 p.m. and Class 1A teams begin at 6 p.m., the Go-Hawks said they're going to take it easy with a trip to the Jordan Creek Town Center in Des Moines for some leisurely shopping.
"We just need to forget that we’re wrestling," junior Jake Walker said. "Have fun with my friends."
Thursday morning was especially satisfying for Walker. He was one of the seven boys who pinned his opponent in the first round, and he did so against the same guy he beat in Wednesday night's final dual: Southeast Polk's Connor Brown at 285.
While the heavyweights' Thursday match was more contentious than the first one — "I felt like I was under control more last night. He was wrestling better today," he said — getting another win against a Ram felt good for Walker.
"It wasn’t really the person that I beat — it was more the team. It’s always nice to beat somebody from Southeast Polk."
Other W-SR wrestlers recording falls Thursday morning include: Ryder Block (106), Bailey Roybal (113), Evan Yant (152), McCrae Hagarty (170), Jake Walker (195), and Brayden Wolf (220).
Aiden Riggins won by decision over North Scott's Josh Connor at 132, and Carter Proffitt won by major decision over Dowling Catholic's Max Derry at 160.
Cayden Langreck was the long Go-Hawk to not advance, as lost by tech fall to North Scott's Deven Strief. Langreck then fell in the consolation bracket to Carroll's Abraham Dirkx.
The nine Go-Hawks who advanced will continue in the Class 3A quarterfinals at 9 a.m. Friday.
But not without some relaxation first. Riggins said he's going lay down and listen to Spofity's Top 50.
"Just focus on one match at a time. And chillax," he said.