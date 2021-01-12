WAVERLY – Up until the holiday break, Waverly-Shell Rock patiently waited for its lineup to be completely healthy – free of quarantine and healed from injury.
The Go-Hawks edged closer to their goal in wins over Cedar Rapids Prairie and Northeast Iowa Conference rival New Hampton/Turkey Valley last week – the first competition of 2021.
After watching his team dominate both of those duals, W-SR coach Eric Whitcome was itching for his team to dial up the intensity against tougher, grittier competition. W-SR returned two of its starting standouts – Ryder Block (132) and Aiden Riggins (152 pounds), a state champion and state runner-up from last season, recently. It marked the first time W-SR had been near full strength since the season began back in November.
On Saturday, No. 1-ranked Go-Hawks got their first taste of how hungry the teams chasing them for the top spot in Class 3A are. The Go-Hawks held their own and then some.
W-SR knocked off No. 7-ranked Ankeny 46-20, No. 9-ranked Dubuque Hempstead 53-15 and No. 2-ranked Southeast Polk 36-28 in Dubuque.
Riggins, who is ranked No. 3 in Class 3A at 152, upset No. 1-ranked Caleb Rathjen of Ankeny with a 9-8 decision. Riggins, who picked up his 100th career win, also scored a fall and a major decision on the day.
Block, who is ranked No. 1 in Class 3A, pinned Ankeny’s Lincoln Folkers in 50 seconds. Go-Hawks freshman 145-pounder Robert Poyner earned a 12-2 major decision over Ryan Allen, as well as Sean Mwangi over Xander Kenworhty at 160. Heavyweight Layne McDonald pinned Zach Pelinski in 1:24. W-SR’s Bailey Roybal, who is No. 1 at 120, lost a 6-5 decision to No. 3 Trever Anderson of Ankeny.
W-SR recorded six falls against Hempstead, including first-period falls by Riggins, McCrae Hagarty (182), Zane Behrends (106) and Block (138). Carter Fecht earned a 3-1 sudden victory over Adler Kramer in the 132 match.
The Go-Hawks posted three major decisions and two falls against Southeast Polk. Behrends pinned Landon Morrow in 1:07 at 106, while Roybal pinned Garrett Kingery in 31 seconds at 120. Jake Walker (195), Hagarty and Riggins earned major decisions.
W-SR 46, HEMPSTEAD 20
138 pounds: Fecht, W-SR, pinned Pochinski, 0:00; 145: Poyner, W-SR, 12-2 maj. dec. vs. Allen; 152: Riggins, W-SR, 9-8 dec. vs. Rathjen; 160: Mwangi, W-SR, 18-5 maj. dec. vs. Zander Kenworhty; 170: Nessa, Ankeny, 14-2 maj. dec. vs. Thompson; 182: Hagarty, W-SR, pinned Bennethum, 0:48; 195: J. Walker, W-SR, 15-0 tech fall vs. Penningroth; 220: L. Walker, W-SR, pinned Schwiete, 1:20; 285: McDonald, W-SR, pinned Pelinski, 1:24; 106: Hansen, Ankeny, pinned Behrends, 3:47; 113: Maihan, Ankeny, 8-5 dec. vs. Westendorf; 120: Anderson, Akneny, 6-5 dec. vs. Roybal; 126: Cox, Ankeny, 9-1 maj. dec. vs. Hornyak; 132: Block, W-SR, pinned Folkerts, 0:50.
W-SR 53, HEMPSTEAD 15
145 pounds: Poyner, W-SR, 6-0 dec. vs. Vanderheyden; 152: Riggins, W-SR, pinned Ostrander, 0:31; 160: Smith, Hempstead, 3-1 dec. vs. Mwangi; 170: Bathke, W-SR, 16-9 dec. vs. Hanson; 182: Hagarty, W-SR, pinned Smith, 0:54; 195: J. Walker, W-SR, 16-0 tech fall vs. Lewis; 220: L. Walker, W-SR, pinned Ward, 5:59; 285: Lovett, Hempstead, pinned McDonald, 1:54; 106: Behrends, W-SR, pinned McCormick, 0:35; 113: Westendorf, W-SR, pinned Fish, 3:23; 120: Roybal, W-SR, 6-3 dec. vs. Bellis; 126: Brooks, Hempstead, pinned Stockdale, 3:23; 132: Fecht, W-SR, 3-1 SV vs. Kramer; 138: Block, W-SR, pinned Ruden, 0:08.
W-SR 36, SOUTHEAST POLK 28
152 pounds: Riggins, W-SR, 20-7 maj. dec. vs. Martinson; 160: Mwangi, W-SR, 9-5 dec. vs. Hill; 170: Reed, SEP, 11-2 maj. dec. vs. Thompson; 182: Hagarty, W-SR, 15-6 maj. dec. vs. Grimes; 195: J. Walker, W-SR, 21-7 maj. dec. vs. Simmons; 220: L. Walker, W-SR, forfeit; 285: Runyon, SEP, pinned McDonald, 0:58; 106: Behrends, W-SR, pinned Morrow, 1:07; 113: N. Jesuroga, SEP, 17-2 tech fall vs. Westendorf; 120: Roybal, W-SR, pinned Kingery, 0:31; 126: Hanson, SEP, 11-2 maj. dec. vs. Hornyak; 132: Block, W-SR, 14-7 dec. vs. Kingery; 138: Martinson, SEP, 6-4 SV vs. Fecht; 145: J. Jesuroga, forfeit.