With less than two weeks before the start of the 2021-22 school year, the Waverly-Shell Rock Community School District told parents it will take on a “traditional (pre-pandemic)” learning model when classes start Aug. 23.
In a letter sent to parents Tuesday, Superintendent Ed Klamfoth said the W-SR school board approved a new return-to-learn plan for the coming fall. It includes several guidelines that follow both recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and a state law that was passed in May that bars local mask mandates.
“We will continue to follow directives from public health officials and the state and, if necessary, adjust our plan accordingly,” Klamfoth told Waverly Newspapers in an email Tuesday afternoon.
The letter as well as the district’s website say that face coverings are allowed but not required to be used in district buildings. However, masks are mandated on buses per current federal transportation rules regarding COVID-19.
Additionally, the coronavirus guidelines for the district include encouraging proper hand hygiene and the continuation of cleaning and sanitation procedures implemented during last school year. The document detailing the return-to-learn plan also informs parents that W-SR cannot require eligible students, staff or visitors to be vaccinated before entering the facilities, nor can the district quarantine or isolate anyone exposed to or contracting the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
However, they do encourage anyone who is sick with any disease to stay home. Officials advise those who are COVID-19 positive individuals can resume normal activities when 10 days have elapsed since symptoms first appeared, it has been 24 hours since any fever has subsided without taking fever reducers, and the other symptoms have improved, bearing in mind the senses of taste and smell could take longer to return.
The district also provided a link to guidance from the Iowa Department of Public Health, which advises that anyone 12 years and older do get vaccinated to prevent COVID-19 illnesses and spread.
The document also states that districts treat reporting of COVID-19 the same as they do the flu, which means when at least 10% of the student body is absent due to illnesses to report that to the IDPH. The state will then contact the local health department, which will provide advice to the district to handle the outbreak.
Klamfoth said in his email to Waverly Newspapers that the most W-SR had for COVID cases last school year was 30 in any one week out of a school population of 2,700.
“We had varying numbers of students utilizing online education throughout the year, and for various reasons,” he said. “Effectiveness was dependent upon several factors, with some positive, and some not so much.”
During Monday’s school board meeting, members discussed the plan, and online learning was broached. Klamfoth told the board that W-SR is not approved to provide that platform this year, and he said that those uncomfortable with in-person learning can either home-school or open-enroll to any online school.
Waverly Newspapers also asked for input from other superintendents in districts serving Bremer and Butler counties. Jay Marley, superintendent at Tripoli, said that district is continuing to assess the most recent guidance by the Iowa Department of Education and Bremer County Health Department.
“At this time, we’ll be following the Iowa Department of Public Health guidance that was shared with us (Thursday),” Marley said.
No other area superintendent responded by press time.
Meanwhile, several petitions are being circulated online asking that Gov. Kim Reynolds and Legislative Republicans rescind the law the governor signed May 22 that banned cities, counties and school districts from issuing mask mandates. Conversely, there are others wishing the opposite.
When asked about them, Klamfoth said his problem with the law isn’t about requirements over covering faces to prevent spread of the virus.
“My issue is that there are more and more things that are taken away from local control,” he said. “We have locally-elected school board that, in my mind, ought to be given the right to make those sorts of decisions.”