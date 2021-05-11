Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

On Saturday, May 15, the W-SR Vocal Music Department will be presenting its Spring/Pops/Awards Concert.

This is usually the Pops Show, but due to COVID-19, we are combining the Spring Concert with the Pops Show and presenting the Senior Awards at the end of the concert.

There will be performances by: the Concert Choir, Treble Chorus, Bass Chorus, Chamber Choir and Jazz Choir. Mix in a few solos and small groups, and of course, the highlight of the night is the Senior Slideshow.

Doors will open in the Rada Auditorium at 7 p.m., with concert start time at 7:30 p.m. There is a $5 admission charge (no passes are accepted).

Come out and support our talented students. Masks are required and we ask that you and your group sit socially distances from one another.

