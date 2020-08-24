Nearly an hour after the sun crept over trees from afar and illuminated the words, “Waverly-Shell Rock Senior High School,” etched across the building nearby, car engines rumbled in the distance.
The whistles of birds and crinkles of leaves rolling on the sidewalks echoing through the muggy air on a late-August morning began to fade. Vehicle engines roared in the distance, with school busses not far behind, as the bare and quiet parking lot began to stir.
Ellie Reznicek was among the first W-SR students to arrive on campus, gearing up for the first day of her senior year.
It was the first time she walked through the W-SR Commons doors since mid-March, when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the district to close its doors.
“We haven’t been here for a while,” Reznicek said. “It’s going to be good to have a little bit of normalcy, even though it’s not going to be the same this year.”
Welcome to the 2020-21 school year and a new normal.
Masks are required, social distancing strongly encouraged when possible.
For hundreds of W-SR High students, Monday morning brought mixed emotions. Nerves and excitement. Anxiousness and curiosity. Unknowns remain plentiful.
“Of course, I want to be careful of not getting the virus,” Reznicek added. “I’m not nervous, but nervous about maybe contracting the virus.”
In addition to wearing a mask and maintaining a 6-foot distance as often as possible, Reznicek said she also will continue to practice other preventative measures like using hand sanitizer often.
“I’m rolling with the flow,” she said. … “Taking extra precautions and making sure we’re all staying safe is the biggest deal.”
Nerves flowed through Jordan Schmidt’s veins before the first bell rang Monday morning.
The W-SR freshman transferred from Janesville over the summer.
“It makes me a lot more nervous,” Schmidt said of dealing with the virus on top of being new in town.
Before Schmidt picked up her class schedule, she noted the excitement of meeting new people and making new friends – all while, of course, wearing a mask. Though, she said, wearing a mask doesn’t bother her. In fact, Schmidt plans to use it to her own advantage.
“Through wearing the mask every day,” said Schmidt, “I won’t be as nervous from day after day.”
For seniors Derek Brandt and Tyler Orman, having the chance to begin their final year of high school in person is something they feel fortunate to have. But, Orman said, if the district is forced to shut down and revert to virtual learning, he is on board.
“I never had a problem with the online classes,” said Orman, “so if we have to go back online, it’s not really a big deal for me.”
While questions regarding safety, among other topics, create an uneasiness for some, Brandt takes a different approach toward the current situation. He’s healthy, happy to be back in school with his buddies and classmates and, most importantly, thrilled to see the faces of his teachers.
“I know our school’s going to do their best to keep us safe, and I know my family’s going to do their best to keep me safe,” he said. “Whatever happens, will happen. Can’t change much now.
“One of my huge things about wanting to come back was some of our teachers. All of them did a great job of trying to adapt to online, but some of them were just so much better in person, and especially for three years having them in person, it’s nice to be able to go back and see them again.”