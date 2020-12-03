The Waverly-Shell Rock School District is hosting a special Zoom session at 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 7.
This will be strictly for Q&A related to the facilities options which have been recommended following a community survey. To join the meeting, go to https://zoom.us/j/97055550333 from a PC, Mac, iPad, iPhone or Android device.
The four options under consideration are:
1. Renovate all four current elementary schools.
2. Build two new elementary schools in Waverly and move all K-4 students to those facilities.
3. Renovate Shell Rock Elementary for 200 students and build a new 600-student school in Waverly.
4. Build a single building with two wings for all K-4 students.