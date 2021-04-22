The 21-member Waverly-Shell Rock Jazz Choir will present a Spring Concert on Monday, May 3.
The concert will start at 7:30 p.m. and be held in the Rada Auditorium. The ensemble is directed by Greg Wessel and Denise Hull is the accompanist.
Repertoire for the evening will be: “This Masquerade,” “Linus and Lucy,” “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” “More Today Than Yesterday,” and “That Ever I Saw.”
There is no admission charge for the concert. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing.