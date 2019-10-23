On Tuesday, the Iowa High School Girls Union released its final volleyball rankings for the 2019 season.
The local team making the highest jump in the rankings was Waverly-Shell Rock (44-6), which climbed from No. 7 to No. 4 in Class 4A.
The Go-Hawks climbed three spots in the rankings in large part due to their 13-match win streak, which dates back to Oct. 12. W-SR hasn't lost a single set over that stretch.
Waverly-Shell Rock received a bye in the first round of the Class 4A Region 3 tournament and will host either Webster City (18-16) or Boone (2-30) in the semifinals on Tuesday.
Janesville (30-11) stayed put at No. 3 in Class 1A despite losing two matches on Oct. 14. The Wildcats lost to unranked Charles City (17-25) and Osage (33-6, No. 5 Class 2A) in Charles City that day, but they bounced back and defeated Tripoli and North Tama on Saturday at Clarksville.
The Wildcats will host Clarksville (6-16) in the regional quarterfinals on Monday.
Also staying put in the rankings is Denver, No. 14 in Class 2A. The Cyclones (25-14) ended their regular season with a home win over South Hardin on Thursday and will host West Fork (7-15) in the regional quarterfinals on Monday.
Tripoli (16-20) was the only local team to see negative results in the rankings — the Panthers, previously No. 12, are no longer ranked.
However, Tripoli ended the season with two wins over Don Boscoe and Nashua-Plainfield, and the Panthers will host Turkey Valley (20-12) on Monday in the regional quarterfinals.
Wapsie Valley (20-15) also stayed put at No. 6 in the Class 1A rankings. It'll host Starmont (13-17) on Monday in the quarterfinals.