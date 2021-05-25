When heavy rain gave way and the sun made an appearance for the first time Friday afternoon, Waverly-Shell Rock chipped away at the leaderboard.
For much of the rain-soaked morning, the Go-Hawks were off kilter, out of sync and inconsistent. Through the first half of Friday’s Class 3A District tournament, the Go-Hawks were at, tied or near the bottom of the team standings.
W-SR climbed back into the team standings late, got within the top two at one point, but couldn’t hold the lead. W-SR finished third at 335.
Gilbert placed first at 297, while Clear Lake was the runner-up at 330. Both qualified for the Class 3A state meet.
Go-Hawks junior Hogan Hansen qualified individually. Hansen shook off a rough start that included a bogey and double-bogey and shot his way into a three-way playoff for first place with a 72. Hansen wound up third after the playoff.
“Our performance left our kids heartbroken overall,” Go-Hawks coach Chuck Steckelburg said. “It was really tough because Hogan tied for first in the tournament and qualified as an individual for the state tournament so we are really happy for him. I am sure there are mixed emotions because of it. It is hard. On one hand we have this happiness for Hogan but, on the other, we have to deal with the heartbreak of not advancing as a team as we expected to.”
W-SR senior Derek Brandt finished seventh after carding a 78.
“I feel the worst for Derek Brandt,” Steckelburg added. “He shot better than he had on our course all year today, tied for seventh and missed qualifying as an individual by two strokes. Now his high school career is over. He did a great job of being a leader and spending time with our guys outside of the season. I would have loved to see him get a chance to play at the state tournament.”
Freshman Jack Thorson took 22nd with a 91, while freshman Noah Frazell placed 24th at 94. Juniors Gabe Holden and Cole Hotz finished 25th and 26th with scores of 95 and 97, respectively.
“Our lack of tournament experience took its toll on us,” Steckelburg said. “We found out how hard it is to hit a golf ball when your hands are numb from all the adrenaline in your veins. It is something we need to address in the off-season. We learned that we need to compete in tournaments in the summer and play out of our comfort zone as much as possible to prepare for situations like the district tournament where either you perform or your season is over.
“Some growing pains are more painful than others.”
BOYS GOLF
CLASS 3A DISTRICT
TOURNAMENT
at Waverly Municipal Golf Course
Team Scores
1. Gilbert 297, 2. Clear Lake 330, 3. Waverly-Shell Rock 335, 4. Dallas Center-Grimes 336, 5. Webster City 337.
Top 10 individual scores
t1. Hansen, W-SR, Malchow, Gilbert, Snyder, Gilbert, 72; 4. Clatt, Gilbert, 73; 5. Jones, Nevada, 76; 6. DeVries, Clear Lake, 77; 7. Brandt, W-SR, 78; t8. Currans, Gilbert, Perrin, DC-G, 80; 10. Hansen, Gilbert, 81.