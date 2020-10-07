Seven piccolos.
14 clarinets.
14 alto saxophones.
Five tenor saxes, two baritone saxes.
Fifteen trumpets.
Four marching French horns.
Fifteen trombones.
Three baritones.
Ten sousaphones.
Eleven percussionists (five on snare drums, two on quads, four on bass drums and a cymbal player).
Three drum majors.
Eight color guards.
That’s 111 Waverly-Shell Rock students who will be the vibrant corps more formally known as the marching band. They will be performing their second and last show of the season.
Dubbed “The Marching Band Spectacular,” this year’s celebration will take place at around 5:45 p.m. Oct. 14 at Go-Hawk Stadium, weather permitting.
Were it any other year, that performance would have been the culmination of performances like the Wartburg and UNI Homecoming parades and five W-SR football games, not to mention competitions around the state.
But given the reality of a global pandemic, the 15-year-old tradition of an annual spectacular started by teachers Eric Stover and Jim Vowels has been toned down to fit the demands of the times.
Typical events, including band camp in the first week of August, were canceled, as were area events where the band would have performed.
What remained on the schedule was the halftime performance during the Sept. 25 game against West Delaware. The first game on Aug. 28 vs. Crestwood had arrived faster than expected, so there was no time for the band to prepare under the pandemic conditions. The second one, on Sept. 11 against Waterloo East, had heavy rain, so the band didn’t take the field.
While this was going on, band members took the cancelations in stride and continued to practice, socially distanced and with masked faces.
Hence the importance of Wednesday’s spectacular.
It will lift not just the morale of the students, who were denied practicing their favorite activity, hanging out in the band room before and after rehearsals and performing for their families and friends.
On Wednesday, they will get to do just that and uplift the community spirit as well as their own, said Vowels.
The free program, which is expected to last 30 minutes, will feature two shows — music by the rock band Queen, and “The Me Show,” colloquially called like this because each piece features the word “me” in the title.
The seniors will be recognized during the performance, and a special conductor, who will remain unnamed until the show, will be showcased.
But beyond the performance, the musicians will demonstrate their resilience and grit, and show a maturity of judgment and character.
It is because of those qualities — abiding by the mask-wearing policy, practicing outside and apart — that they continue to stay healthy and stay together.
“Band and choir emit a lot more droplets than any other class in high school with the exception of sports,” said Vowels, the high school band director. “So it is really important that we stay safe.”
Vowels said he was delighted to see how diligent the students were in following the administration’s mandate to wear their masks.
“They all put a little slit in their masks so they can get their mouthpiece in their mouths,” Vowels said. “Nobody’s complained.”
In addition to masks, all the brass players had to install coverings over the bells at the front of the horns to cut down on particle emissions.
“Actually, the kids have all been great,” Vowels said. “They are more than willing to make the sacrifice because they want to be at school. I do like the word sacrifice, it is not convenient.”
One of the band members, Kesley Wheeler, who has played the sax since fifth grade, said she is excited about the upcoming opportunity.
“I definitely have been looking forward to playing all of our songs, in front of our friends and family,” she said. “I am really excited and so is the rest of my section.”
Wheeler said that rehearsing with a mask is “a little bit different.”
“Breathing is not the same,” she said. “But it still works out pretty good. We are still making it work, but a little bit differently.”
Her fellow band member, Abe Bixby, also a senior, said that the coronavirus may have altered some of the routines but has not robbed him of the leadership opportunities that being a drum major has created.
“It is what it is,” he said of the pandemic-related shifts.
He is looking forward to Wednesday, when he will conduct his favorite piece, “Bohemian Rhapsody,” with great enthusiasm.
“It’s fun to conduct, it has a fun dynamic and tempo changes, it’s a great piece that everybody knows and we will give the audience something they may have heard before,” he said.
Wheeler, the saxophone player and section leader, in reflecting on the facial coverings, joked that masks are not that bad, after all.
Her words showed that acceptance had taken the place of anxiety and disappointment which were the first reaction to the virus when it hit in mid-March.
“On a cold morning, to have a mask on, you have something warm to cover us,” she said. “They come in handy.”