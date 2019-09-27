The Waverly-Shell Rock cross country team continued its winning ways Thursday at the Mason City Mohawk Cross Country Invite, finishing first in the men's 5K out of four teams.
The Go-Hawks had an average time of 17:49, a spread of 55 seconds and placed five runners inside the top 10.
Sophomore Andrew Cummer (17:10) finished second after Mason City's Christian Rodriguez (16:49). Senior Logan McCullough (17:48) finished fourth; junior Ethyn Chestnut (17:56) finished sixth; sophomore Nick Kepford (18:05) finished eighth; while senior Evan Ellsworth finished ninth (18:06).
"I was very pleased with the guys packing up and getting their spread from 1-5 under a minute," head coach Kevin Kueker said in an email. "We had them work on their race strategy, and it helped lead them to getting the top five placing in the top 10.
"Freshmen (Caden) Kueker (18:16) and (Caleb) Hoins (18:25) weren't far behind as the sixth and seventh runners too."
The Go-Hawks didn't have as much success on the women's side — they finished fourth out of four teams with a average time of 22:24 and a spread of 4:39.
However, junior Emma Hoins finished first overall in the race with a time of 19:01, more than 12 seconds ahead of the second-place runner.
Up next
Waverly-Shell Rock's next outing will be at Wartburg College on Saturday.