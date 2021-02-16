As we steamrolled into January after winter break, the time seemed to fly by. The students have been learning so much, despite being in a pandemic, but they continue to work hard each day.
The sixth grade band students are now in full force preparing for our solo festival, hosted virtually this year at the middle school March 4. As the days have passed, several students continue to show their hard work and are featured as January’s Musicians of the Month.
Sixth grade musicians of the month include: Kate Nelson (trumpet), Emily Brown (flute), Henry Kapparos (tuba), Jillian Eckerman (french horn), Aya Kettlesen (tuba), Emme Jerome (tenor sax) and Taylor Petersen (trombone, not pictured). Great work from these seven students.
Tune in next month for February’s musicians of the month.