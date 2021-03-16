Our band students have been on fire this winter and so much learning has been happening! February was a busy month with many of our students involved in winter sport tournaments, the middle school orchestra solo festival, and preparations for our sixth-grade band festival.
Our sixth-grade band students show continued signs of musical growth and progress and deserve to be recognized for their hard work and perseverance! Congratulations to this month’s musicians of the month.
Sixth-grade musicians of the month include: Michaela Mitchell (clarinet), Bella Engelhardt (trumpet), Tyler Grimm (trombone), Ty Sauer (alto sax), Danielle Harken (clarinet), Ole Storlie (baritone), and Taylor Petersen (trombone, not pictured). Congrats to these outstanding musicians.
Tune in next month for March’s musicians of the month.