As we reminisce from a year ago, it’s hard to believe we had nine snow days by now and piles of snow that looked like snow-capped mountains. What a nice change this year.
Classrooms have consistently been in session and increased student learning has certainly shown signs of this. Our band students have been on fire this winter and so much learning has been happening.
February was a busy month with many of our students involved in winter sport tournaments, the middle school orchestra solo festival, NEIBA large group festival, variety show preparation — the list goes on and on.
Fifth- and sixth-grade band students showed continued signs of musical growth and progress, and deserve to be recognized for their hard work and perseverance. Congratulations to this month’s musicians of the month.
Fifth-grade musicians of the month include: Kaylin Kibbee (flute), Brennan Drenkow (oboe), Millie Helgevold (clarinet), Amaya Weber (clarinet), Andy Mummelthei (trumpet), Jillian Eckerman (French horn), Gunner Fails (trombone), Lucas Hoffman (trombone), and Isaiah Marzen (tuba). Congrats to these stellar rock stars.
Sixth-grade musicians of the month include: Aubrie Woltz (flute), Ian ten Hoeve (alto sax), Gaven Huisenga (trumpet), Keaton Anderson (trombone), Owen Lawless (trombone), Jaiden White (trombone), Anthony Feldhake (baritone), and Beckett Cline (percussion). Congrats to these outstanding musicians.
Tune in next month for March’s musicians of the month.