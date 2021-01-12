The months of November and December always seem to fly by with the anticipated Thanksgiving and winter breaks, along with many activities starting up. As we wrapped up November and December, we had a lot of students continue to work hard on developing their musician skills and preparing for our sixth grade virtual winter concert. For the months of November and December, we feature seven sixth grade students.
Sixth grade musicians of the month include: Carter Pirkl (trombone), Elijah Wheeler (baritone), Brady Zeien (clarinet), Cora Hennings (trombone), Dawn Meyer-Lillibridge (trumpet), Morgan Smith (tenor sax), and Macey Cerwinske (flute). These stellar students demonstrate hard work, show up to lessons prepared and demonstrate true character!
Congrats again to these magnificent students and the successes they bring to the band room! Tune in next month for January’s musicians of the month!