Even though the school year is now in full swing, COVID-19 has definitely changed our school atmosphere. You see all our students wearing masks, desks spread apart as far as possible, and many periods throughout the day for mask breaks, sanitization and more.
Our bands at Waverly-Shell Rock have seen drastic changes as well. We were unable to recruit our fifth-grade beginners last spring, meaning no beginner summer lessons, either. This led to recruiting and starting our fifth-graders at the beginning of the school year.
While our fifth-graders are further behind compared to normal years, we still have very excited and energy-filled fifth-graders learning to play their instrument. This has led to our fifth-grade band participating in lessons only this first semester – and adding band rehearsals once January rolls around.
Our sixth-graders on the other hand have been rehearsing outdoors as a full band or in smaller sections when rehearsing indoors. While our sixth-grade band missed a trimester of full band last school year, they have rebounded quickly and are making great strides this fall.
Even though things look much different this year, one thing that remains is the hard work and musical growth of our sixth-grade band students – and they deserve some recognition. These selected sixth-graders demonstrate: outstanding rehearsal habits, responsibility, respect, come prepared to lessons, care for others, and high character. Band students also have the opportunity to nominate their peers for this award each month throughout the year.
Band director Tyler Winkey continues to recognize band students each month that demonstrate all of these qualities during lessons and band rehearsals, and they are nominated by their peers. These students deserve to be recognized for their efforts and dedication to the W-SR band program. Because fifth-graders are getting a later start this year, we will wait to start nominating them until January.
Sixth-graders who are awarded September’s Musicians of the Month are: Calvin Gunderson (alto sax), Gavin Betts (trombone), Owen Neuendorf (percussion), Rhett Dahlquist (French horn), Amaya Weber (clarinet), Michael Walbeck (trumpet), and Jake Vierow (tuba). A special congrats to these rock stars.
Tune in next month for October’s musicians of the month.