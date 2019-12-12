November always seems to fly by with the anticipated Thanksgiving break and many activities starting up.
As we wrapped up our third full month of being in school, we had a lot of students work hard on their solos, lesson book exercises, or concert music for the upcoming concerts on Dec. 16 and 17. For November, we feature nine fifth-grade students and nine sixth-grade students.
Fifth-grade musicians of the month include: Molly Litterer (trumpet), Ava Dermody (trumpet), Taylor Badura (clarinet), Emalie Brown (flute), Simon Duppong (percussion), Grady Harris (French horn), Isaac Nixt (trombone), Peter Graening (trombone), Prentice Ruyle (alto sax). These elite nine students are top-notch musicians and showcase true character.
Sixth-grade musicians of the month include: Dayna Westendorf (trumpet), Cayla Rosendahl (flute), Beckett Hunzelman (tuba), Adali Borglum (clarinet), Jenna Rohne (percussion), Libby Nosbisch (clarinet), Isabelle Zheng (alto sax), Lucas Mulder (tenor sax), and Zach Zart (trombone). These stellar students demonstrate hard work, show up to lessons prepared, and are fun to teach.
Congrats again to these magnificent students and the successes they bring to the band room. Tune in next month for December’s musicians of the month.