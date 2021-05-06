The spring season is here and COVID-19 infections are dropping. The Waverly-Shell Rock Middle School Band Department will showcase its annual spring concerts in the middle school auditorium for their first public performance of the year.
The fifth and sixth grade band concert will take place Monday, May 17. The fifth grade band will perform at 6 p.m., and the sixth grade band will perform at 7 p.m. The seventh and eighth grade bands will perform at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 18. All concert attendees will be required to wear a mask and socially distance if possible.
With this being our first and only public performance of the year, we have many excited and eager students ready to showcase their hard work. The fifth and sixth grade bands are directed by Tyler Winkey and the seventh and eighth grade bands are directed by Denise Graettinger.
These concerts are open to the public and are free admission. We hope to see you there to support the band.