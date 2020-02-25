On Friday, Feb. 28, the Waverly-Shell Rock Middle School Band Department will host the NEIBA Middle School Large Group Band Festival in the WSR Middle School Auditorium.
This annual event has been hosted by W-SR for well over 20 years. This district sanctioned event provides an opportunity for area middle school bands to perform two to three pieces of literature for two clinicians. These clinicians are seasoned area band directors, who listen to each band, provide feedback after each band’s performance, and give an overall rating – Superior, Excellent, or Good.
W-SR students have been working very hard in preparation for this event and are excited to share their performance. The W-SR Middle School bands perform as follows: seventh grade band – 8:55 a.m., eighth grade band – 10 a.m., and sixth grade band – 10:30 a.m..
Other area schools will be participating as well throughout the day. This event is open to the public free of charge – anyone is welcome. We hope to see you come out and support our awesome students.