It’s October already, where the leaves have turned picturesque and the air is cool and crisp.
Not only is this Waverly-Shell Rock Middle School band teacher Tyler Winkey’s favorite time of year, but also his favorite time of the month – to acknowledge more outstanding fifth- and sixth-grade band students.
These students are starting to really develop fine musicianship qualities and are proving themselves as serious, hard-working students! For October, we feature 11 fifth-grade students and nine sixth-grade students.
Fifth-grade musicians of the month include: Caden Sedgwick (trombone), Camille Schult (flute), Cora Hennings (trombone), Jacob Landon-Vierow (tuba), Noah Beckett (tenor sax), Addie Tucke (trumpet), Izzy Luck (flute), Leah Cuvelier (trumpet), Lynston Souhrada (clarinet), Rachel Foster (baritone), and Jacob Poppe (percussion). Congrats to these stellar kiddos.
Sixth-grade musicians of the month include: Parker Lindley (trumpet), Alex Johnson (flute), Mollie Hunzelman (oboe), Lucas Geerts (French horn), Savannah Fisher (clarinet), Coryn Eckerman (clarinet), Layne Epley (percussion), Kyler Lursen (trombone), and Wouter Reuling (alto sax). Their willingness to lead by example has helped set the tone during band rehearsals and they are always coming prepared for lessons.
Congrats again to these magnificent students and the successes they bring to band each day. Tune in next month for November’s musicians of the month.