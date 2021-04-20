March seems to fly by due to spring break and the warmer temps after our cold Iowa winters.
The sixth grade band shifted to sixth gear in preparation for our Solo Festival held at the Middle School, while our fifth-grade band prepared for our recruiting concert April 13. More students continued to shine, showing excellent leadership skills, hard work and determination. Congrats to these sixth grade band students for receiving March’s musicians of the month award.
Sixth grade musicians of the month include: Shayne Sharar (trombone), Tate Lalk (percussion), Izzy Luck (flute), Gunner Fails (trombone), Brennan Drenkow (oboe), Kian Oswald (trombone), Mason Anders (tuba) and Parker Sieck (trumpet, not pictured). Congrats to these rockstars.
Tune in next month for April’s musicians of the month.