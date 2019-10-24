As the school year is now in full force, all our students are in a great routine and working hard.
Particularly in the middle school band room, we have fifth- and sixth-grade band students that are working exceptionally hard and deserve recognition. They demonstrate: outstanding rehearsal expectations, responsibility, respect, come prepared to lessons, care for others, and strong leadership character. Band students will also have the opportunity to nominate their peers for this award through the use of a Google form.
Throughout the year, band director Tyler Winkey will be recognizing fifth- and sixth-grade band students each month that demonstrate all of these qualities during lessons, band rehearsals, and are nominated by their peers. These students deserve to be recognized for their efforts and dedication to the W-SR band program.
Fifth-graders who are awarded September’s Musicians of the Month are: Ole Storlie (baritone), Calvin Gunderson (alto sax), Warren Gaede (percussion), Kane Keller (clarinet), Michaela Mitchell (clarinet), Macey Cerwinske (flute), Dawn Meyer-Lilibridge (trumpet), Dylan Herman (tuba), Brooklyn Hoffman (trombone), and Rhett Dahlquist (French horn). Congrats to these outstanding fifth-graders in their first few months of playing an instrument! Keep up the great work.
Sixth-graders who are awarded September’s Musicians of the Month are: Hadley Spooner (alto sax), Jami Rohne (percussion), Avery Corcoran (trumpet), Nile Lockard (trombone), Elliot Schneiderman (tenor sax), Addison Shoultz (clarinet), and Ava Hartman (flute). Congrats to these sixth-graders who are working extremely hard on their contest solo approaching on Nov. 19. Keep up the stellar work ethic.
Tune in next month for October’s musicians of the month.