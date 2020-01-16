December was a short month and the students in the band room were working hard in preparation for our winter concert, their first concert of the year.
The students played an outstanding concert and there are students that need to be recognized for their continued hard work and efforts! This month, we feature 11 fifth-graders and nine sixth-graders.
Fifth-grade musicians of the month include: Taylor Petersen (trombone), Michael Walbeck (trumpet), Brady Zeien (clarinet), Parker Sieck (French horn), Owen Neuendorf (percussion), Elijah Wheeler (baritone), Gage Mueller (alto sax), Oliver Gibson (flute), Megan Warning (flute), Aya Kettleson (tuba), and Gavin Betts (trombone). All 11 of these students more than shine.
Sixth-grade musicians of the month include: Liam Jerome (tuba), Kara Thor (clarinet), Emmett Pentecost (French horn), Kiefer Pugh (baritone), Elizabeth Schmitt (flute), Nile Epley (percussion), Caleb Schipper (trombone), Ian Sedgewick (trumpet) and Alex Dufner (alto sax). Way to go fabulous nine.
Tune in next month for January’s musicians of the month.