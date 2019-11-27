Twenty-one Waverly-Shell Rock Middle School students participated in the Iowa Middle School Mock Trial regional competition.
The students were given an example of a legal case and they developed statements, questions and cross examinations for both sides of the case. The students presented their “cases” against teams from other schools.
This year’s scenario was a criminal case in which the defendant Dr. Coco “Pibb” Sinclair was “charged with first-degree murder.” The students’ goals were to either prove guilt or reasonable doubt.
The Mock Trial process was a good opportunity for students to develop presentation and critical thinking skills. Judge Pete Newell, a Bremer County judge, and Middle School Talented and Gifted Teacher, Melissa Miller, were the advisors for this activity.