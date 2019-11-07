On Saturday, Oct. 26, the Waverly-Shell Rock Music Department went to Hampton-Dumont High School to participate in the 2019 IHSMA All State audition process.
After playing and singing for judges, 18 W-SR musicians were either chosen into a music ensemble or chosen to be an alternate.
The IHSMA All State Festival will be held Nov. 21-23 on the Iowa State University campus. The final concert will be presented at Hilton Coliseum on Saturday evening at 7. Those students representing W-SR will be:
Orchestra- Abe Bixby, Olivia Bixby, Izzy Staudt, Amy Webb, Paul Zelle, and Jennifer Zeng
Band- Maggie Coon and Ryan Sand
Chorus- Sam Guetzlaff, Josh Arthur (alternate), Isaac Becker, AJ Fairhurst, Nick Barber, Braxton Cross, Emma Nelson, Emma Hoins, Danae Hull and Grace Mraz.