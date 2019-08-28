On Aug. 30, Friday Night Lights are back.
The Waverly-Shell Rock football team starts their 2019 campaign with a road game against the Tigerhawks at North Fayette Valley in West Union. Kickoff for the Week One matchup is slated for 7:30 p.m.
Waverly-Shell Rock (8-2, 2018) and North Fayette Valley (3-6, 2018) clashed during the 2018 season opener for the Channel Seed Ag Bowl, which the Go-Hawks won, 35-21.
In that game, four players on this year’s squad tallied some rushing stats. Kaden Dewey had 42 rushing yards and one touchdown, Jonathan Wessel tallied 23 rushing yards, Ethan Flege finished with 14 and Germain Sagbo had 12. Tyler McNally led the team with 76 receiving yards on three catches for one touchdown.
Defensively, Cael White led the team with five total tackles, while McNally finished with 4.5.
For the Tigerhawks, Trey Darnall had 143 rushing yards and two touchdowns and is the only returning offensive player that recorded stats during the 2018 contest.
Kale Rodgers led the team with 9.5 total tackles, while Liam McIntyre had eight.
With the Tigerhawks under the direction of a new head coach, Justin Heins, head coach Mark Hubbard knows the Go-Hawks’ week one foe is going to be a challenge.
“Being Week One, it’s hard,” Hubbard said. “It’d be one thing if they had the same head coach, but he’s been in the program and has been there for a number of years and is a native of North Fayette. We don’t look for them to be incredibly different, but who knows. It’s week one, and we have no game film to prepare for. Here’s what we know about them. They don’t quit. They never lay down. They are extremely well coached. They play really hard. They hit, and they are just generally really tough kids. Those are things you know you are going to get.”
Throughout the Go-Hawks’ preseason preparations, the most impressive quality that Hubbard realized is the team’s unity.
He believes from team bonding events and friendships, all players in the Go-Hawk high school football program are willing to work together.
“The part that has been the most pleasing to this point is the level of effort,” Hubbard said. “The other piece is that this team has some connections built, nine through 12 off the field. I sense a little more team unity from grades nine through 12 just in some of the different initiatives the parents put together this summer with some team bonding events. You can see some of those grade levels interacting, where maybe in other years you don’t see that as much early in the year.”
For Waverly-Shell Rock’s game plan, on both sides of the ball, the Go-Hawks are going to focus on the line of scrimmage.
“Offensively, we need to control the line of scrimmage and take care of the football,” Hubbard said. “On defense, we also have to take care of the line of scrimmage, be great on first down and get off the field on third downs.”
One of the exciting parts of the 2019 season is the new role of senior Ethan Flege at quarterback.
Last season, Flege stepped in at the top offensive position while Luke Velky went out with an injury. During his time at QB last year, Flege tallied 64 passing yards and 11 rushing yards on seven carries.
Hubbard knows Flege’s development at quarterback is going to help the Go-Hawks this season and has full confidence in the senior.
“Ethan has done a great job,” Hubbard said. “He just does a great job orchestrating our offense. Our players follow him – he’s a great leader. When Luke went down last year, he had some opportunities to get his feet wet and did a great job. We are just excited for him, and he’s been in the program and now, he’s a senior and is going to get his chance. He’s ready.”
Throughout the season, the Go-Hawks have many goals on their checklists like winning the Class 3A District 3 title and qualify for the state playoffs.
But, there’s even a bigger goal at the forefront – raise the standard.
It’s the motto of the 2019 Waverly-Shell Rock football team and encourages players to get better than they were the day before in all facets of life, not just with football.
“I think to the general public, it means that we need to go deeper into the state playoffs and win a state title,” Hubbard said. “That’s certainly part of it, but every other school in 3A wants to win a state title. What we are really focusing on is raising the standard of the way we work, the way we prepare, the way we are on the weekends, in the classroom, really just everything we do has to be a different level. We just can’t show up and say we want to be state champions. You’ve got to raise your level every day and raise your standard. What was good yesterday, can’t be good tomorrow. That’s in all areas of life, not just in football, so we are hoping that becomes a way of life for them.”